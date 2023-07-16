Is SDSU going to the Pac-12 ahead of the media days? Or will the team remain with Mountain West in 2023?

One of the biggest stories right now is what will be happening with SDSU. They are waiting to hear on Monday if they are reinstated to the Mountain West Conference after testing the waters and not joining the Pac-12.

However, there is still a chance that SDSU is joining the Power Five Conference and they are waiting until the Pac-12 Media Days to announce it. This is going to be an intriguing saga to continue watching. Will they end up playing in the Mountain West for one more year?

What is the next step? Is SDSU going to the Pac-12?

As we mentioned, SDSU is waiting to see if they are going to be reinstated into the Mountain West after the commissioner believed they did officially leave. There is a lot of bad blood there as it seems SDSU wants to join a Power Five conference but was unable to before the July 1 deadline.

San Diego State would be a welcomed addition to the Pac-12 and that seems like their likely destination if they leave the Mountain West. If they are told they exited the Mountain West and are not allowed to join back, they should join the Pac-12 as soon as possible.

Remember that there is a $6.6 million distribution share in play as well from the Mountain West that the conference is trying to withhold from the school. The conference is playing with fire here as it's their biggest draw to an outsider.

While they wouldn't have a conference schedule, and that would probably be the most confusing thing, it would make a lot of sense. San Diego State has outgrown the Mountain West and should be a Power Five program. If they are reinstated, what stops this media cycle from coming around next year?

The Pac-12 needs to get on with expansion and could be waiting for a new media rights deal. With the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins leaving for the Big Ten in 2024, adding San Diego State gives them the leverage to move forward. If there is an offer on the table from the Pac-12, they would be crazy not to leave the Mountain West at this point. However, it feels like the Aztecs and the Mountain West are going to find a solution heading into this season.

Where do you think San Diego State plays this season?

