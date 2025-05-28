Is SEC breaking away from NCAA? Closer look at potential developments after conference realignment

The SEC is considering a split from the NCAA, fueled by comments from Commissioner Greg Sankey and shifts from ongoing realignment. Sankey told a working group that some in the league question why the SEC remains in the NCAA.

The conference’s presidents have reportedly voted to give Sankey the authority to break away if needed, seeking more control alongside the Big Ten.

Is SEC breaking away from NCAA?

The SEC is not leaving the NCAA, and per reports, a finalized plan is false. However, discussions about breaking away or forming a new entity are real and serve as leverage in negotiations, possibly with the Big Ten, to push for changes in revenue distribution.

The primary motivation is financial. Power conferences want a larger share of NCAA Tournament revenue, which they argue is diluted by NCAA overhead and payouts to smaller schools. Conference realignment, also driven by media rights and money, feeds into these talks.

Already reshaped through conference realignment into new travel requirements, costs, and concerns for athletes, college sports undergo immense changes. Nevertheless, many see the SEC and Big Ten discussions of the breakaway as merely bargaining tactics.

An SEC-only postseason tournament has even been considered in conjunction with a joint SEC-Big Ten one, but doubters don’t believe it would ever be considered legitimate enough on a national level without the participation of other top-tier basketball programs.

Because of political scrutiny and the lack of elite basketball depth on either side, a full break is unlikely. Still, the power leagues want more control and more money, according to sources.

Conference realignment has intensified speculation about the SEC splitting from the NCAA

Commissioner Greg Sankey confirmed internal debate, and SEC presidents have authorized him to lead a separation if needed.

“SEC has asked for more autonomy for the four conferences,” Sankey said according to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo! Sports. “I don’t have the authority to just depart (the NCAA). I’ve shared with the decision making working group that I have people in my room asking ‘Why are we still in the NCAA?’”

Future shifts could include the SEC and B1G creating a new financial structure. That path risks sidelining smaller conferences and undermining championship legitimacy.

