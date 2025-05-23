Despite 7-6 record, unfazed Lincoln Riley details promising Big Ten experience after conference realignment

Coming off a 7-6 campaign in USC’s first year in the Big Ten, head coach Lincoln Riley remains confident in the direction of the program and unfazed by the transition to the new conference.

Ad

Speaking Thursday on ESPN College Football, Riley reflected on the challenges and depth of the Big Ten, saying that the realignment has created a different kind of grind.

“There’s so many teams in our league that obviously we don't play everybody,” Riley said. “It's going to take a couple years to cycle through actually playing. I think, is a little bit unique." (Timestamp: 5:17)

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“But now you're getting these conferences that are getting so big, and that's a lot different than obviously, when you played,” he added.

Ad

While USC’s record wasn’t what fans hoped for, Riley stressed how close the Trojans were in many games:

“I think we all kind of expected that, it's going to be a good League, it's going to be a tough league,” he said. “I don't know that there was anything really out of the ordinary, other than, I mean, we played in just an amazing number of one score and kind of down to the last play of the game. Games probably, coach 50 years and not have another season that kind of winds up like that.”

Ad

Riley is heading into his fourth year at USC. After an 11-3 start and a near playoff run in Year 1, the Trojans have since turned into one of the sport’s biggest letdowns.

Lincoln Riley’s USC wants out of its rivalry with Notre Dame

Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley - Source: Imagn

According to reports, Lincoln Riley is pushing to end the annual matchup as the Trojans join the Big Ten and adjust to a nine-game conference schedule.

Ad

On the Always College Football podcast, Riley said it’s part of the sport’s evolution. He called the series a “regional game” when it began and said while some traditional matchups still matter, moving to the Big Ten changes things.

"It really doesn't [concern me]," Riley said. "If you love college football, then are you going to scroll on your TV past USC-Ohio State? No, no, you're not.”

Ad

Former ESPN analyst David Pollack said on his show See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack, on Wednesady, that college football keeps losing rivalries like this because they "don’t make sense" anymore.

At USC, Riley is 26-14 and 0-2 against Notre Dame, with both losses described as coaching mismatches.

Also Read: “Lincoln Riley is so scared”: CFB fans fume as USC-Notre Dame rivalry potentially ends this fall

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author MD Asif Ansari Mohammad Asif Ansari is a journalist covering college football and basketball at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology and brings four years of experience as an NFL and EdTech writer.



While acknowledging the dominance of professional leagues like the NBA and NFL, Asif is drawn to the raw energy and unpredictability of college sports, particularly football and basketball.



Jalen Hurts stands out as Asif's all-time favorite college player, celebrated for his remarkable success on the football field and impressive leadership skills.



In his reporting, Asif seeks to capture the essence of college athletics, delving into the human stories behind the game. From the trials and triumphs of student-athletes to the strategic genius of coaches like Nick Saban, he strives to paint a vivid picture of the college sports landscape.



Asif ensures that his reporting is both informative and ethically sound, meticulously verifying sources and facts to provide readers with reliable and trustworthy content.



When not writing, Asif practices basic MMA, hones his biking skills and expands his language proficiency in Urdu and Arabic. Know More

USC Trojans Fan? Check out the latest Trojans depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.