The Southeastern Conference sent shockwaves throughout college football, when they dropped the earth-shattering news that Texas and Oklahoma were leaving the Big 12 conference for the SEC. The SEC, already known as the preeminent college football in America--signed two of the Top 20 programs in the game.

The domino effect that would begin throughout college football became an arms race like we have never seen before. The Big 12 began to scramble for potential replacements for Texas and Oklahoma. The Big Ten poached USC, UCLA, California, and so on.

The SEC has been relatively quiet since, but who's to say there isn't another move soon? As football fans, we think about potential dream match-ups that could become a reality. Today, we want to look at dream fits for the Southeastern Conference.

#1- CLEMSON TIGERS

Capital One Orange Bowl - Clemson v Tennessee

For me, the Clemson Tigers are #1 with a bullet. Clemson has the national reach to recruit with the Alabama and Georgia programs. We have seen legendary national title games between Alabama and Clemson, so there is a natural tension.

Dabo Swinney brings the persona that can challenge Nick Saban, Kirby Smart, Brian Kelly, and the rest of the SEC coaches. Geographically, Clemson would threaten the recruiting hotbeds that the SEC exploits.

If the SEC is looking for a Texas/Oklahoma-level move, look no further than the Clemson Tigers.

#2- NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

2023 NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship

Notre Dame has been the apple of the eye of many conferences over the years. Notre Dame brings a certain cache, a legendary program few teams can match. The Irish have had their TV deal with NBC for years and would lift any conference.

The Big Ten has flirted with Notre Dame and the Fighting Irish back but has never succumbed to temptation, remaining independent.

If the SEC comes calling, would the Irish listen? With Texas and Oklahoma on board, this may be the dangling carrot that could force Notre Dame to commit.

#3- FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES

2023 NCAA Division I Softball Championship

Florida State is one of the few programs that have remained eerily quiet around college football expansion. Many pundits around college football believe the ACC could be in serious trouble, especially if a Florida State or Clemson bolts for greener pastures.

Florida State is a natural given its geography and its already established rivalries with the Florida Gators.

The latest odds suggest Florida State is the favorite to be the next team poached by the SEC.

