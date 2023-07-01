Conference realignment has defined the college football landscape since the 2022 season concluded. NCAA conferences are playing an expensive and risky game of musical chairs. The Big Ten made waves when they added the USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins, and California Golden Bears.

The addition of the former Pac-12 trio brings the Big Ten to 16 teams with no divisional format. With one conference having Ohio State, Michigan, USC, UCLA, Penn State, Michigan State, and many more--the Big Ten will be a blood bath.

The Big Ten has vetted ten additional teams for future expansion opportunities. How large can the Big Ten grow? Which team makes the most sense for future expansion? Let's take a look.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

OREGON DUCKS

Oregon v UCLA

Oregon would fit in like a glove. The Ducks have the financial backing to remain a player in an already-loaded Big Ten. Oregon has a rivalry with USC and UCLA built in. The Ducks have been no stranger to the Rose Bowl and have played some New Year's Day games against the best teams in the Big Ten.

STANFORD CARDINAL

Stanford v UCLA

Continuing the theme of the mass exodus of Pac-12 teams, Stanford could be one of the teams to jump ship next. Stanford has a history with Ohio State and Michigan and a rivalry with California. Once the Golden Bears joined the Big Ten, many around the conference thought Stanford would be the next shoe to drop.

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Valero Alamo Bowl - Washington v Texas

If the Big Ten can't sign Oregon or Stanford to the dotted line, they could turn their attention to the Huskies. Washington would provide the Big Ten with a foothold in the Pacific Northwest. The Big Ten doesn't have that territory in its back pocket, so Washington is appealing in several ways.

DUKE BLUE DEVILS

Duke v Tennessee

What a get the Duke Blue Devils would be for the Big Ten. Imagine the regular college basketball match-ups you would get by adding the Cameron Crazies. Legally, this is where it gets a bit tricky. The ACC has the most stringent rights of agreement in college sports. Even if the Blue Devils wanted to join the Big Ten, their odds are a longshot.

MIAMI HURRICANES

Miami v LSU

Given that most Big Ten schools are in the Midwest, I'm sure it would be a priority for the conference to land a school in the Sunshine State. The Big Ten is thinking big when it comes to college football expansion. Planting their flag in Florida and competing directly with SEC would be a shot across the bow and a win for the Big Ten.

Poll : 0 votes