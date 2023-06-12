Stanford vs Texas Game 3 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals 2023: Venue, Start Time, and TV details

The 2023 NCAA Super Regionals are well underway. The teams have been fighting it out with each other to reach the number one spot. The Texas Longhorns and the Stanford Cardinal are all set to face off in Game 3 of their series that will decide who advances to the MCWS games.

The Longhorns and Cardinal have already faced each other in two previous games. In the first game, Texas beat Stanford 7-5. However, Stanford bounced back in the second game and beat Texas 8-3.

NCAA Baseball @NCAABaseball

Quinn Mathews IS Stanford!



9IP | 16Ks | 156 Pitches



#RoadToOmaha x @StanfordBSB Not big time… LEGENDARY!Quinn Mathews IS Stanford!9IP | 16Ks | 156 Pitches Not big time… LEGENDARY!Quinn Mathews IS Stanford!9IP | 16Ks | 156 Pitches#RoadToOmaha x @StanfordBSB https://t.co/eS99T3ie6B

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Now, they are all set to face off for a final time. Game 3 will start on June 12 at 8 p.m. at Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Stanford, California, and will be broadcast by ESPN.

The ticket for the games will be priced at $86.00. However, tickets for seats behind the dugout or home plate will be more expensive and can be priced at $201.00. However, the average ticket price will be $124.00.

Fans can only hope that both Texas and Stanford will produce a banger of a game during their third encounter.

Players to watch in Game 3 of Texas vs Stanford, NCAA Baseball Super Regionals

Both Texas and Stanford have some good players on their teams

Both the Texas Longhorns and the Stanford Cardinal have some talented players, who will be crucial in their final face-off.

For Stanford, there is Quinn Mathews, Drew Bowser, Saborn Campbell, Malcolm Moore, Eddie Park, Temo Becerra, Braden Montgomery, and Alberto Rios.

For Texas Longhorns, there are Travis Sthele, Mitchell Daly, Garret Guillemette, Jack O'Dowd, Porter Brown, Eric Kennedy, Jalin Flores, Dylan Campbell, Peyton Powell, Jared Thomas, Zane Morehouse, and Ace Whitehead.

All these talented players will look to perform their roles to perfection in order to advance their team in the 2023 NCAA Tournament Super Regionals.

Poll : 0 votes