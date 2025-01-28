Is Senior Bowl on ABC? Closer look at streaming options for college football postseason game

The Reese's Senior Bowl will be held on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. The event will feature several players from the 2025 NFL draft competing against each other for their final game in college football.

Fans interested in the Senior Bowl should know that it will not be available to watch on ABC. However, the game will air live on the NFL Network.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on the University of South Alabama website. Fans can attend the game for as low as $15 for upper bowl seating. The Senior Bowl has several seats closer to the sideline that are available for $40.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It is worth noting that the East-West Shrine Bowl on Thursday is closer to selling out than Saturday's game. The Shrine Bowl will feature notable players who have declared for the 2025 NFL draft, like quarterback Kyle McCord.

Trending

That said, both games will allow fans to see players looking to outperform each other to raise their odds of being drafted early.

Senior Bowl: How to watch the game live? Live stream options

The Senior Bowl on the NFL Network will air live at 2:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the contest without cable if they have NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, or Sling TV.

Date: Feb. 1, 2025

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT

TV Channel: NFL Network

Live Stream: NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo & Sling TV

Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Key Player to look out for in Senior Bowl

The postseason game will feature several notable players looking to impress NFL teams before the upcoming draft. However, one player that may stand out is quarterback Jalen Milroe. He suffered a setback in his final season with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

He finished the season completing 205 passes for 2,844 yards and 16 touchdowns. His efficiency was slightly down from the previous season, where he had completed 187 passes for 2,834 yards and 23 touchdowns. Milroe also had 11 interceptions in his last year with Alabama compared to six in the 2023 season.

On Jan. 2, Milroe declared for the 2025 NFL draft, choosing not to return to the Crimson Tide for his senior year. He joins a competitive class with talented quarterbacks like Sanders, McCord, and Cam Ward.

The Bowl game will be his opportunity to show scouting NFL teams why they should draft him over other players in his position. It will also be his chance to end his college career on a high note as he prepares for the next level.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!