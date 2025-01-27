Is East-West Shrine Bowl on Peacock? Looking at TV Schedule, streaming details and more 

The 100th East-West Shrine Bowl will be held Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The event will feature some of the best college football players from this season who will enter the 2025 NFL draft.

Fans looking to watch the game live should be warned that it will not be available to stream on Peacock. Instead, the Shrine Bowl will air live exclusively on the NFL Network.

Tickets for the event are available on Ticketmaster, but the options are limited. The lowest ticket price is $34 for a seat on the second level of the bowl near the endzone in section 203.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Both teams will hold a practice for their matchup on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. ET. Fans can watch the East and West teams prepare on the Lights Out Sports app or web browser for free.

Trending

East-West Shrine Bowl: How to watch the game live? Live stream options

The East-West Shrine Bowl will air live on the NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game without cable if they have NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, or Sling TV.

Date: Jan. 30, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV Channel: NFL Network

Live Stream: NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, & Sling TV

Venue: AT&T Stadium

Players to look out for in the East-West Shrine Bowl

The Shrine Bowl features several noteworthy players who could be early draft picks. Thursday's game will allow the NFL prospects to showcase their ability to impress teams interested in signing them.

One noteworthy player on the West who will not be competing will be Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. He is expected to be a potential first-round pick as teams like the New York Giants could be looking to draft a quarterback. Sanders led CU to its best season since 2016 with nine wins. He completed 353 passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Also on the West roster are Colorado wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr., Will Sheppard and La'Johntay Wester.

Another player fans may look out for is East quarterback Kyle McCord. He led the Syracuse Orange to their best season since 2018, with 10 wins. McCord completed 391 passes for 4,779 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Despite his efforts, McCord hasn't received the same level of interest as Sanders as an early draft pick. The Shrine Bowl allows him to make a strong case for why he should be considered for the first round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.