The SEC has always been and continues to be a bloodbath. Looking to rise above the rest of the pack, however, are the University of South Carolina Gamecocks led by coach Shane Beamer. While Beamer prepares the Gamecocks for their upcoming season, his family name certainly rings a bell for many football fans.

Haven't guessed it yet? Shane Beamer is the son of none other than the legendary head coach of the Virginia Tech Hokies, Frank Beamer. Football seems to run in the family, as Shane has big shoes to fill if he wants to emulate his father's legendary coaching career.

Frank served as the Hokies' coach for nearly three decades. He retired from coaching at the end of his 29th season with the Hokies in 2015. He ended his career with the second-longest active bowl streak, after leading the Hokies to 23 straight Bowl Games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In 2018, Frank Beamer was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, capping off his legendary status of one of College Football's most celebrated coaches.

Shane Beamer once served alongside his father's coaching staff

Duke's Mayo Bowl - North Carolina v South Carolina

It can't get better than having Frank Beamer as your mentor. Shane learned this the easy way, as he would follow in his father's footsteps to start his football journey. Frank Beamer started as a cornerback for the Hokies in 1966, and Shane Beamer followed suit as he geared up for the Hokies from 1995 to 1999.

To make things even better, Shane played under the coaching regime of his own father, as he would choose to walk on as a wide receiver for the Hokies before eventually playing as the long snapper. He even made an appearance in the Hokies' only National Championship game appearance in 1999.

Shane eventually switched to the coaching world, serving as an assistant at several places before landing under his father's coaching staff with the Hokies from 2011 to 2016.

After being appointed head coach at the University of South Carolina in December 2020, Shane now enters his third season with the Gamecocks. So far, the 46-year-old coach has shown tremendous potential during his tenure, especially while playing in the SEC. The upcoming season certainly looks promising for Beamer and the Gamecocks.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence