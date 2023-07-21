What is Shane Beamer’s coaching history and record? Has the USC coach ever won a Heisman Trophy as a player?

University of South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer is looking to be a force in the Southeastern Conference. This will be his third season as a head coach, and all three have been with the Gamecocks.

What has Beamer's journey looked like, and how well did he do? How has he done as a college football lifer? Let's take a closer look at his coaching and playing career.

How has Shane Beamer been in his coaching career?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After his playing career, Shane Beamer transitioned into the coaching sphere as a graduate assistant for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in 2000. He only stayed there for a single season before taking the same position with the Tennessee Volunteers from 2001-02.

Chandler Mack @chandlerdmack



Spencer Rattler ( @SpencerRattler ) on how he has seen Shane Beamer evolve from his days as an Associate HC at Oklahoma to being the Gamecocks HC.



The Gamecocks QB1 added that Beamer has the program headed in the right direction.



@WLTX |… pic.twitter.com/YDhbwNO3GZ "He's just a natural leader."Spencer Rattler ( @SpencerRattler ) on how he has seen Shane Beamer evolve from his days as an Associate HC at Oklahoma to being the Gamecocks HC.The Gamecocks QB1 added that Beamer has the program headed in the right direction.@WLTX |… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Beamer got his first real coaching opportunity in 2004 with the Mississippi State Bulldogs as he was named the cornerback coach and recruiting coordinator. In 2006, he transitioned to the running backs coach while remaining a recruiting coordinator.

In 2007, he was hired by Steve Spurrier to be the outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator. He transitioned to the cornerbacks in 2008, but in 2009, he became even more involved. Beamer became the recruiting coordinator for his second program as well as the special teams coach and did an outstanding job with the roles.

In 2011, Shane Beamer continued to climb the coaching ranks as he was hired by his alma mater to be the running backs coach and assistant head coach. However, this is where scandal happened dubbed "Wakeyleaks" as Wake Forest radio analyst Tommy Elrod gave Beamer the game plan information for a 2014 matchup.

However, it is important to note that Beamer denied it happening, although he was fined $25,000.

In 2016, he began a two-year stint with the Georgia Bulldogs as the tight ends coach and special teams coordinator. He would leave and begin a stint with the Oklahoma Sooners in 2018 as the tight ends coach and assistant head coach under Lincoln Riley.

Beamer parlayed that into his first head coaching gig with the South Carolina Gamecocks. He boasts a 15-11 (7-9 Southeastern Conference) record and has been ranked as high as 23rd in the nation as he continues to shape his program.

How was Shane Beamer during his player career?

To say he had an uneventful playing career would be an understatement. He began his college football career as a walk-on for the Virginia Tech Hokies as a wide receiver and a long snapper. His father, Frank Beamer, was the longtime, legendary Hokies coach. Beamer eventually transitioned to long snapper.

To consider him a threat for the Heisman Trophy would get you laughed at as he was not ever considered for the award. However, he was part of the Virginia Tech team that lost in the 1999 national championship game to the Florida State Seminoles.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence