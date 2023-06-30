Is Shedeur Sanders dating Angel Reese? Fact-checking Social Media Rumors involving the Colorado QB and the LSU star

Shedeur Sanders has been rumored to be in a romantic relationship with basketball star Angel Reese. The speculation started after the two were seen having a good time at Reese's birthday bash in Atlanta on May 6. Some of the pictures taken together by the two found their way to social media and have fueled the rumor more.

Apart from the photos, fans are also putting two and two together with the way they have been interacting on social media. He has liked Reese's photos on Instagram a number of times and may have followed her on Twitter.

However, no evidence seems to substantiate this rumor. Neither has said anything to suggest they might be dating. So, it is mostly gossip as of now.

What seems obvious is the fact that the two athletes are friends. The level of seriousness of their friendship is uncertain. But with time, more details are sure to emerge.

Sanders is a a quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes and the son of CU coach and former NFL player Deion Sanders. Reese led the LSU Tigers' women's basketball to a national championship last season.

Should the rumors be true, they would be a college athletics power couple. These are two talented athletes with bright futures. Anything serious between the two will have fans raving.

But as things stand, fans might have to look elsewhere for that love story. Reese seems to be happily involved with another college basketball star Cam'Ron Fletcher. We also know that Sanders has a girlfriend who is vocal about what they share. His girlfriend is the popular "Euphoria" star Storm Reid.

Reid speaks about her relationship with Shedeur Sanders

Reid opened up about her relationship with Shedeur Sanders on the "Jimmy Kimmel Live Show." She talked about her acting career and how she balances that with being a USC student.

She said that she's his biggest fan. She went at length on her commitment to Sanders, saying that she'll be in the stands to see all of his games once the college football season starts.

Although Sanders and Reese would make a cute college athletics couple, he seems taken at the moment.

