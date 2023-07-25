SMU Pac-12? That could be a pairing that we see coming in the not-so-distant future. SMU is looking to join the conference and would need another program to keep the number of teams even. They thought they had a match with SDSU, but things quickly turned sour on that note.

Pac-12 insider John Canzano wrote an update on the entire situation and how things look right now.

"SMU is doing some serious rubber-necking on the SDSU fiasco. The Mustangs are motivated to get into the Pac-12 and view the Aztecs as a likely dance partner. For that reason, donors at SMU viewed San Diego State's announcement that it was staying put as a disappointing development. But as they say in Texas, 'Don't hang your wash on someone else's line.'" h/t Sports Illustrated

Is SMU Pac-12's next team in the conference?

SMU Pac-12 seems like something that could happen, whether or not the San Diego State Aztecs are involved. If the Mustangs really want this pairing, they can find another school to join them, so there will remain an even number of teams in the conference.

This smoke has a lot of fire, as this would be a big improvement for SMU, as they would be viewed as a bigger player in college athletics as a whole. With the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins heading to the Big Ten in 2024, as well as the rumors about the Colorado Buffaloes looking elsewhere, some positive news could go a long way for the health of the conference.

This gives Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff a chance to really make his money and find another team to join the SMU Mustangs. There are non-Power Five teams that would jump at the opportunity to be on a bigger stage, and that can be used to Kliavkoff's advantage.

Would this affect the Pac-12 TV deal significantly?

The SMU Pac-12 pairing could be great, but not in terms of the Pac-12 TV deal, as the SMU Mustangs are not a huge name in the national sphere.

It makes sense with the location, as they are located in Texas and not too far geographically from the rest of the conference. However, the financial situation does not boost up a potential TV deal.

The bigger issue would be if the Colorado Buffaloes bolt to the Big 12 as it has been rumored. That would significantly decrease the price of a Pac-12 TV deal.

