Is Tim Tebow Catholic? All you need to know about the ex-Gators' religion and family

Tim Tebow is no doubt one of the most religious players to ever play football at both the collegiate and professional levels. The former Florida Gators quarterback has gained a reputation for openly expressing his Christian beliefs everywhere he finds himself.

However, Tebow does not belong to the Catholic denomination. The Heisman Trophy winner is a strong Evangelical Christian born to American missionaries in the Philippines. He has also continued on his parent's missionary work in the Southeast Asia country.

Tebow is known for his public displays of faith, including kneeling in prayer on the football field, displaying Bible verses in his eye black, and frequently discussing his beliefs in interviews. He has over the years become a worthy role model for many Christian athletes.

Tim Tebow's missionary work

Tim Tebow's missionary work has been a significant aspect of his life and identity. It has helped him showcase a deep commitment to his Christian faith beyond the field of play. He has been involved in evangelistic missions in both the Philippines and the United States.

In the Philippines, he has delivered sermons in schools, villages, and a host of other places, while also contributing to medical assistance for the people. The former Denver Broncos quarterback is a patron to over 40 native evangelists engaged in their ministry in the country.

Within the United States, Tim Tebow has conveyed his Christian beliefs within prison and school settings, to congregations and youth collectives, as well as during various assemblies and conventions. Tebow has delivered numerous speeches at gatherings organized by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Night to shine and visit to the Vatican

"Night to Shine" is an annual event hosted by the Tim Tebow Foundation. It is a prom night experience for people with special needs, offering a more inclusive experience. The event was hosted in Rome in 2020 and Tebow took time to visit the the Pope in the Vatican.

"Our visit to the Vatican was a great experience for our entire team and it was a joy to meet with Pope Francis to share with him our heart for people with special needs and the joy that we experienced at Night to Shine - Rome," Tebow said after the visit.

He further reiterated the need to grow the event across the world.

"Our hope is that Night to Shine could grow across Italy and the entire world, where we all celebrate and love people with special needs.”

Following the meeting with Pope Francis alongside his wife at the Vatican Paul IV Hall, Tim Tebow noted that the Pope appreciated the good work and encouraged him to continue.