Is Tim Tebow married? Exploring the relationship status of the former Gators star

The latest episode of the Netflix docuseries "Untold: Swamp Kings" features the story of the 2000s-era Florida Gators and their starting quarterback Tim Tebow.

Tebow was once the darling of college football spectators, but after he left for the NFL, he gradually faded out of many people's consciousness, and many are not up to date on Tebow's life. Some fans may not know, for instance, whether he is married or not.

Tim Tebow announced in Jan. 2019 that he was engaged to South African model Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, who won the 2017 Miss Universe title. A year later, in Jan. 2020, the couple exchanged marital vows in a brief ceremony in South Africa.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Tim Tebow's career earnings and net worth

Following his college football career with the Gators, Tim Tebow was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft. The quarterback's rookie contract was worth $11.25 million, with $8.7 million guaranteed over five years. However, performance-based incentives inserted in the agreement could see him earn up to $33 million.

In contrast, Tebow's last NFL contract offer was from the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was signed by the Jaguars as a tight end on a one-year contract worth $920,000 without any guarantee. He was dropped just months into the contract.

Despite having an underwhelming NFL career that didn't live up to his college career's promise, Tebow is doing well. His net worth is put at $5.1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Apart from his NFL career earnings, Tebow has had other sources of income. These include endorsement deals with brands, working as a TV analyst and writing bestsellers.

Tebow has endorsed brands like Nike, Jockey, FRS Health Energy and TiVo.

Tim Tebow's background

Born in Makati, Philippines, to American missionary parents, Tim Tebow moved to the US as a 4-year-old. He grew up in Jacksonville, Florida, where he attended Trinity Christian Academy and played high school football as a tight end. Tebow transferred to Nease High School, where he played at quarterback. He won the state championship with Nease High in 2005.

It was in Florida that Tebow became a national celebrity. As starting quarterback for the Gators, he led them to a 13-1 record and a national championship win in 2006. He won the SEC Offensive Player of the Year and the Heisman Trophy, among other honors, as a Florida player.

Tebow is a believing Christian and has been a vocal pro-life activist.