Is Treshaun Ward related to Charlie Ward? Looking at Boston College RB's family & background

Treshaun Ward led Boston College to an upset against Florida State on Monday. The Eagles beat the Seminoles 28-14 on the road in Week 1, marking a brilliant start to life under Bill O’Brien. The game result and his performance have placed the running back in the spotlight.

Moreover, that has seen many asking whether Treshaun Ward is related to former Florida State quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner, Charlie Ward, who went to the NBA. Treshaun also started his college career with the Seminoles, deepening speculations of a potential biological link.

However, despite sharing the same last name, Treshaun and Charlie are not related. Charlie Ward has three children with his wife Tonja, but Treshaun isn't one of them. Nonetheless, they share a proud history of donning the colors of the Seminoles in the world of college football.

Treshaun Ward named ACC running back of the week

Following his outstanding performance against Florida State on Monday, Treshaun Ward was named the Atlantic Coast Conference running back of the week. This is a testament to his brilliance in the Week 1 game

Boston College coach Bill O’Brien was full of praise.

“He’s found a home here at BC. He practices very hard and has a very business-like approach to everything he does. He does a lot in the community just like a lot of these guys do,” Bill O’Brien said in his post-game press conference on Monday.

"I think he’s a great fit BC. Wish we could have him for more than one season. He had a good game tonight behind an offensive line that really paved the way.”

He was a dual threat in the game, averaging 6.4 yards per carry, racking up 77 rushing yards. He was equally dangerous as a receiver, recording three receptions for 61 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown pass, showcasing his versatility and playmaking ability.

Treshaun Ward’s college career so far

Treshaun Ward started his college football journey at Florida State in 2019 and was a backup option for the Seminoles in his first two seasons, playing only five games.

The subsequent two seasons saw him become a starting option for the Seminoles. He would transfer out of the program ahead for the 2023 season, recording 1241 yards and 12 touchdowns in 188 carries while in Tallahassee.

Ward played the 2023 season at Kansas State, showcasing some brilliance in the backfield. He rushed for 643 yards and five touchdowns in 124 carries for the Wildcats. He transferred to Boston College following the conclusion of the season.

