Is USC's Brenden Rice related to Jerry Rice? 

Following his transfer to USC from Colorado in 2022, Brenden Rice is beginning to make a name for himself as one of the top wide receivers in college football this season.

He played a crucial role in the Trojans' team last season but this season might even be more successful for him.

With an improved chemistry with quarterback Caleb Williams this season, Brenden Rice has become one of the biggest threats in the Trojans offense.

His last has made many ask the question of a potential relationship between him and legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice.

Is Brenden Rice related to Jerry Rice?

Brenden Rice and Jerry Rice are biologically related. Brenden is the son of Jerry, whom he had with Djakarta Edwards in 2002 while still married to Jacquelin Rice.

Notably, Jaqui Bonet, Jerry Rice Jr. and Jada Symone, whom Jerry Rice had with Jacqueline, are Brenden’s half-siblings.

The USC wide receiver has consistently bore the burden of immense expectations. Much like numerous other renowned offspring of legendary football players, Brenden has faced the challenging responsibility of living up to the legacy of his family name in the sport.

“That last name, everywhere you go, that last name is looked at so highly,” Rice said after transferring to USC. “But here, we’re at USC. There’s no last name on the back of this jersey. So, I’m playing for the brand in front of me, and then I got a number on me and that’s it.”

Nonetheless, Brenden Rice is looking to forge his own path in the world of football. He is looking to have an outstanding and memorable season with USC, which will aid his opportunity to get drafted in 2024. He obviously has the aim of making a name for himself in the NFL.

A brilliant season ahead in 2023

Brenden Rice has become a mainstay of USC's offense after his brilliant start to the 2023 season. The wide receiver is now seen as one of the crucial players on the team as the Trojans aim to secure their first Pac-12 title since 2017.

Following a tumultuous 2022 college football season, during which he recorded one of the lowest catch-per-target percentages among USC receivers, the senior wide receiver's connection with Caleb Williams has been electric on deep passes and scramble plays in the early part of 2023.

Rice appeared in 14 games last season for USC, starting 12 of them. He went on to record 39 receptions for 611 yards and four touchdowns. With four appearances this season, he already has more touchdowns than he did last season.