Is Washington Bowl eligible? Huskies' playoff chances in 2023 explored

The Washington Huskies remain the only undefeated team in the Pac-12 Conference after their nail-biting 22-20 win over Oregon State in Week 12. The Huskies have been dominant right from the start of the season and went on to defeat powerhouse teams like USC, Oregon and last season's Pac-12 champions, the Utah Utes, to maintain an 11-game winning streak (8-0 in the Pac-12).

After being dominant throughout the majority of the regular season, what do the Huskies' playoff chances look like?

Is Washington Bowl eligible?

The Washington Huskies became bowl-eligible and early favorites to secure a playoff berth after defeating the Oregon Ducks 36-33 in Week 7. In Week 12, QB and Heisman contender Michael Penix Jr helped his team secure a hard-fought win over the Oregon State Beavers and now will be playing in the Pac-12 championship game in December.

Given that they have managed to remain undefeated, the Huskies continue to have a firm grasp of making it to the College Football Playoffs. Furthermore, the win over the No.11 ranked Beavers meant that the Huskies defeated four ranked opponents this campaign, building a strong resume to qualify for the playoffs.

However, they cannot relax yet, as they clash with rivals the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup next week to bring an end to their regular season. The Cougars are just one game away from being Bowl-eligible. Thus, if they manage to secure a win over Kalen DeBoer and his team, it could improve the Huskies' playoff chances significantly.

The Huskies are projected to clash with the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championships. However, the Beavers still have a chance to alter the course if they defeat the Ducks next week.

Details of Washington vs Washington State game of week 13

The two Pac-12 rivals will clash in the Apple Cup on Saturday, November 25. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. ET at the Husky Stadium in Seattle.

Fans can catch the action of the Apple Cup on Fox Network. The live stream of the game will be available on the Fubo TV app.