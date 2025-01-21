Is Will Howard going to the NFL? 3 fits for the Ohio State star following massive CFP natty win

Quarterback Will Howard and the Ohio State Buckeyes won the national championship on Monday defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23.

The Buckeyes were led by Howard, who transferred from Kansas State to Ohio State this season. In the national championship game, he threw for 231 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The QB is a senior and he ended his college career on top. He's now projected to be a late Day 2 or early Day 3 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. With Howard expected to be selected in the draft, here are three fits for him.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

3 fits for Will Howard in NFL Draft

#1, Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have major question marks at quarterback and could look to draft one in the 2025 NFL draft.

Matthew Stafford said he's contemplating his future, so even if he doesn't retire, Los Angeles should draft a young quarterback to develop under him. Howard would be a good fit as he's old enough to play in the NFL right now but can also develop for a couple of years.

Howard can be a dual-threat quarterback and be a stop-gap starter or a solid backup in the NFL.

#2, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to address the quarterback room and if they don't take a QB early, Will Howard would be a good fit.

Russell Wilson is a free agent and the future of Justin Fields is up in the air. Pittsburgh should look to not only sign a quarterback but draft one too.

The Steelers can use a mid-round pick on Howard and he can compete for the starting job. If he doesn't win the starting job, the former Buckeye can be a backup and develop underneath a starter.

#3, New York Giants

The New York Giants need to draft a quarterback, and could even draft multiple to finally develop young quarterbacks.

Will Howard would be a great backup as he would be on a cheap contract and can play if needed. He's also a big-body quarterback that could be a short-yardage QB in the NFL to begin his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.