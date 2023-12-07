"It really sucks for those guys" - Former Cardinals DE JJ Watts reacts to CFP committee picking Alabama over FSU

Former Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt sympathized with the Florida State players after they were left out of the College Football Playoff on Sunday.

The fourth-ranked Seminoles (13-0) failed to get the vote of the selection committee despite ending the regular season without tasting defeat.

“The first thing that I look at as a player – like, I sit down and think if I'm a player, what am I going to think about?" J.J. Watt said on "The Pat McAfee Show." "A Florida State player, sitting in their locker room, went undefeated all year and won their conference, the ACC. It sucks for them.

“All I think about is if you sat down as a player and you were like, 'What more do you want us to do?' You can't say anything. There's nothing more that that team could have done. I think it really sucks for those guys, and I really feel bad for them.”

Aside from going undefeated, Florida State claimed the Atlantic Coast Conference championship with a 16-6 victory over then-No. 14 Louisville in the title game, marking one of the best regular seasons the Seminoles could have. However, the playoff committee moved third-ranked Texas (12-1) and fifth-ranked Alabama (12-1) ahead.

J.J. Watt is excited about the College Football Playoff matchups

Despite holding the opinion that Florida State deserves a place in the College Football Playoff, J.J. Watt is excited about the postseason tournament.

"I will say at the same time, as a college football fan, am I not excited for these four teams to match up?" Watt said. "Yeah, I do think this is going to be a great matchup in the College Football Playoff. Somebody was getting screwed, somebody was absolutely getting screwed. That's just the fact.”

Top-ranked Michigan (13-0) is set to square up against Alabama in the Rose Bowl while second-ranked Washington (13-0) plays Texas in the Sugar Bowl. Without a doubt, each of these teams has had a brilliant regular season this year and will aim to crown the effort with a national championship victory.

Like J.J. Watt, the college football world can't wait for them to lock horns as it anticipates Georgia's successor as the king of the vibrant tapestry.