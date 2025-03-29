“It’s absolutely fishy”: Gators insider ignites DJ Lagway conspiracy theory after his absence from spring practice

DJ Lagway is entering his sophomore season with the Florida Gators. The former five-star quarterback prospect had a decent freshman season. He started seven games (6-1) and helped the team to a bowl game appearance.

The future looks bright for the Gators with Lagway as their QB1. However, he has been absent from recent spring practice sessions.

Lagway's absence has led to Florida Gators insider Mark Long igniting a conspiracy theory.

"There are concerns about DJ Lagway not throwing," Long said on Friday, via the 'Pod up with Matthews in the Morning' podcast. "Yes, absolute major concern, and I got in a lot of hot water because I called it fishy. Right, and I even had some people over at the facility call me and said there's nothing fishy about it.

"It's absolutely fishy. It's fishy because nobody wants to talk about it."

Long's major concern is that it's been about three months since Florida's last game of the 2024 college football season. Lagway missing all of spring practice over an undisclosed injury has raised his eyebrows.

What to expect from DJ Lagway in 2025?

DJ Lagway was Florida's best QB in the 2024 college football season. He put up the most stats and was instrumental in the team earning bowl game eligibility.

Lagway will enter his sophomore campaign as the team's undisputed QB1 as long as he can shake off the undisclosed injury that has kept him out of spring training. He's a skilled pocket passer and a solid leader at this stage of his collegiate football career.

It's expected that the Florida Gators will continue to build around Lagway. Thanks to the transfer portal and high school recruitment, he'll get some new weapons. Lagway should see an uptick in his statistics next season.

The Gators will look to improve their form and make a push for the College Football Playoff. Bill Napier's team was mostly inconsistent in the 2024 campaign but will look to curb those flaws soon.

