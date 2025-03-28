“Would probably be him over Arch (Manning)”: Anonymous SEC coach delivers eye-catching verdict on DJ Lagway

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway closed the 2025 season on a tear, and it didn’t go unnoticed. Some Power Four conference personnel believe the sophomore will continue down the same path in 2025.

Ad

According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg on his ranking of the top 15 quarterbacks in college football, several coaches and scouts are raving about the Florida signal-caller.

"If I was right now voting for a Heisman guy, it would probably be him over Arch (Manning)," an unnamed Power Four recruiting director said. "He's going to be their team. They're going to go as he's going to go."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In fact, Rittenberg also had DJ Lagway ahead of Arch Manning in his ranking, with the Florida passer ranked 10th and the Texas quarterback at the 12th spot. Of course, it helps that Lagway has more experience as a starter entering the season.

But that wasn’t the only compliment for Lagway ahead of the 2025 season. Stopping the 6-foot-3, 241-pound quarterback is a tough assignment for any defense, as he can make plays with his arm and his legs.

Ad

"He's kind of built like a running back, hard to tackle, probably a little bit more athletic than some people give him credit for, and he seems to be a good passer," an SEC defensive coordinator said.

DJ Lagway finished the 2024 season with 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions through the air. He also had 101 yards on 50 carries.

While his numbers may not look that impressive at first glance, it’s worth mentioning that he led the Gators to victory in their last four games of the season as a true freshman, including wins over LSU and Ole Miss.

Ad

With one more year of experience and a full offseason to prepare, the Florida signal-caller could have a breakout season in 2025.

The Gators will open the season on Aug. 30 against Long Island University after finishing 2024 with an 8-5 record.

Florida looking for DJ Lagway's successor?

DJ Lagway is only a sophomore entering the 2025 season. However, the Gators are already thinking about the future, as they hosted Class of 2028 prospect Champ Monds on Thursday.

Ad

Monds, a Vero Beach, Florida, quarterback, will also visit Tennessee this weekend. While no decision is imminent, this will be the young quarterback's second trip to Gainesville already.

The 6-3, 200-pound passer is expected to be one of the top players in the class of 2028 and is being recruited by at least 15 schools.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback