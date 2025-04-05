“It’s disrespectful & truly irresponsible”: CFB fans left unimpressed with former NFL QB’s comments on Shedeur Sanders

Since the 2024 college football season ended, Shedeur Sanders has been criticized heavily for his leadership, athleticism, arm strength and more.

Despite Colorado finishing the season with a 9-4 record, many analysts and fans projected him to even slide to the second overall round.

While the quarterback is projected to be among the top five picks, many argue that this is not entirely due to his abilities and that his last name plays a significant role.

However, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has been one of the biggest supporters of the Colorado star.

Following Sanders' pro day at Colorado, RGIII said:

"Shedeur Sanders with a beautifully placed deep ball off of play action. This is the perfect combination of air and distance on the throw with accuracy over the outside shoulder. He can throw the deep ball in the NFL and he understands ball placement. Stop the hate. Watch the tape." Griffin III wrote on X.

Reacting to this, one fan said,

"Robert you’re supposed to be an NFL analyst, it’s disrespectful & truly irresponsible to everyone in the football community to attribute any questions leading up to the draft as “Hate” you need to be better and stop trying to stir isht up."

"He has plenty of arm strength and can drive the ball well from the pocket BUT off platform is a different story, arm talent is noticeably not as great compared to someone like Ward or even Shough. Can't really sling it at different angles on the run or moving horizontally," another fan highlighted.

"I'm not saying this dude won't be great, but this is no evidence. Did you see Johnny Manziel's pro day? Maybe the most impressive I've ever seen," another fan added.

"People need to stop getting so amped about no pad, no defense showcases. I could find 1,000 guys that look good without completion on the field," another fan argued.

Another fan commented, "Let every casual on this app tell it; you need a strong arm to be good in the NFL."

Another fan drew a bold parallel: "Zach Wilson had a great pro day, too. I'm just saying."

Ex-Lions QB picks Travis Hunter over Shedeur Sanders for the Giants

During a segment on the "NFL on ESPN" show, Former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky made his thoughts clear on where he would like Travis Hunter to land.

Speaking from the point of view of the Browns and the Giants, he said his pick would be Hunter; he also made it clear that if the Browns end up passing on him, he would still choose Hunter over Shedeur Sanders.

"If I am the Cleveland Browns or New York Giants, Travis Hunter would be my pick. It's an easy decision for me, if for some reason Browns don't take him and I am the Giants and it's Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, I'd really like Shedeur but this is an easy decision, I'm taking Travis Hunter as quickly as possible."

The 2025 NFL draft will take place from April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

