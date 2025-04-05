Ex-Lions QB claims it's an "easy decision" for Giants to pass on Shedeur Sanders to draft his teammate

The New York Giants will have a tough decision to make pick No. 3. Do they draft a quarterback, or do they draft one of the other best non-quarterback prospects?

More specifically, do the Giants draft Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders or his teammate, wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter?

The Giants have already added veteran quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson this offseason. In a season that's viewed as a make-or-break for coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen, some think it would be smart for the Giants to add a pass catcher such as Hunter to help boost the team's passing game.

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky is one of those people. He thinks if Sanders and Hunter are both available at pick No. 3, it should be an easy choice for them to select Hunter:

"If I am the Cleveland Browns or New York Giants, Travis Hunter would be my pick. It's an easy decision for me, if for some reason Browns don't take him and I am the Giants and it's Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, I'd really like Shedeur but this is an easy decision, I'm taking Travis Hunter as quickly as possible."

The Giants can't go wrong choosing either Sanders or Hunter. Since the Giants are more in a win-now mode with many jobs on the line, it might be smarter to select Hunter if he is available than to draft a work-in-progress quarterback such as Sanders.

With the team adding Wilson and Winston this offseason, it's no guarantee that Shedeur Sanders would see the field at all this season. At least with Hunter, he would play meaningful snaps very likely from Day 1 on either side of the ball.

Deion Sanders believes Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter should be the first two picks in the draft

Oklahoma State v Colorado - Source: Getty

Deion Sanders is confident his two Colorado players should be the first two picks in the draft. Earlier this offseason, Sanders said they both should be the top-two picks and double-downed on his comment this week.

Sanders said, via ESPN's Jeff Legwold:

“It’s tremendous, they should be going 1-2 [in the draft], that’s the way I feel about it. They are the two best players in this draft. ... The surest bets in this draft are those two young men, and I didn’t stutter or stammer when I said that.”

While Deion Sanders is confident Shedeur Sanders and Travos Hunter will go No. 1 and No. 2 in the draft, it may not happen.

Miami quarterback Cam Ward is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter got good odds to go second overall.

