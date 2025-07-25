"It's all gas": Jimmy Horn Jr. makes big impression on Panthers HC as ex-Colorado star preps to make NFL debut

The Carolina Panthers selected Jimmy Horn Jr. in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft. Horn Jr. thrived on a stacked Colorado Buffaloes offense and his efforts were rewarded on Day 3 of this year's draft. Horn Jr. and his Panthers teammates are in training camp ahead of the 2025 regular season.The former Buffaloes wideout has impressed his new coach, Dave Canales, ahead of his rookie campaign. Speaking at training camp on Thursday, Canales said:&quot;I just love the way that he plays football. It's full speed all the time. Done guys we really have to teach them how to get into a walkthrough mode, but he's one of those guys that everything he does is fast.&quot;They just bring out the best in everybody and they're out there going a 100 miles an hour and full speed looking to take the top off. So I love that style about Jimmy and what he's shown is. Whether it's in team drills. It's all gas.&quot;Horn Jr. made a name for himself at the collegiate level as a dependable wide receiver and top-notch kick returner. He started at South Florida before concluding his collegiate football career at Deion Sanders' Colorado.He held his own in an impressive wide receiver room that included 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and fellow draft selection LaJohntay Wester.Jimmy Horn Jr. faces stiff competition in Panthers' WR roomJimmy Horn Jr.'s first task in his professional football career will be to make the Panthers' active roster for the 2025 regular season. He's part of a wide receiver group that includes Tetairoa McMillan, Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, Hunter Renfrow, David Moore and more.The Panthers have done a solid job at giving Bryce Young several pass-catching weapons entering his third season as a pro. However, one or more aforementioned names mentioned will likely be excluded from the 53-player roster.So, Horn will have his work cut out being a late draft pick and a rookie entering the 2025 campaign. He'll need to impress in training camp to give himself a fighting chance at making the active roster ahead of the Panthers' Week 1 showdown versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.The Dave Canales-led Panthers are looking to end their playoff drought. They've done the hard work in free agency and in the draft.