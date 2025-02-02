“It’s not going anywhere”: NFL-bound Jalen Milroe drops heartfelt statement on leaving Alabama

Jalen Milroe has declared for the NFL draft after spending four years at Alabama and two as their starting quarterback. He was legendary coach Nick Saban's last starting quarterback before he retired after the 2023 CFB playoff matchup against Michigan.

Milroe was a key ingredient in Kalen DeBoer's successful transition. He kept the team intact while also facing the change with open hearts.

The Alabama quarterback also initiated an acronym with the former Crimson Tide star Terrion Arnold that means "let a naysayer know," emphasizing the 2023 team as the last one Saban coached.

During one of the press conferences during the Senior Bowl practice sessions, Milroe dropped a heartfelt statement for Alabama.

"Start my career at the University of Alabama and finish it in the state of Alabama," the signal-caller said. "Just the amount of love, that's so important to me, with my time being at school, I know that beyond college its still not going anywhere, you're just not wearing a Crimson Tide jersey, but I know I still have a family, in a sense, when it comes to that support, knowing that the proper resources are always provided for the players.

"It's a unique story being able to start it and finish in the State of Alabama. What will I miss the most? I think the best feeling in the world is playing our own game, preparing each week with the guys, just the journey that we went on, the amount of great games at home.

"I didn't acknowledge what it was playing in a big old stadium and playing in front of 100,000 fans but our saving was unique and something that I always remember."

How did Jalen Milroe do at the 2025 Senior Bowl?

Jalen Milroe wanted to put his best foot forward and trust the process before playing in the 2025 Senior Bowl in Mobile.

However, after starting the second half, the Alabama quarterback struggled to score points.

At the Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Milroe completed only three out of five passes for 18 yards and was even sacked three times.

The American team including Milroe beat the National team in a 22-19 showdown on Saturday.

