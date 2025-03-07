“It’s gonna be an Eli”: When Coach Prime said he would step in to ensure the wrong teams didn't draft Shedeur Sanders & Travis Hunter

Deion Sanders isn’t leaving his son Shedeur Sanders or his star player Travis Hunter's future to chance. During a March appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, the Colorado coach made it clear that he would intervene if the wrong NFL team selects quarterback Shedeur or two-way standout Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sanders hinted at a similar stance for his players:

"There are certain cities that ain't gonna happen."

According to him, Shedeur and Hunter are projected to go within the top four picks, with at least one of them likely to be the No. 1 overall selection. He also made sure to mention his other son, Shilo Sanders, in the conversation:

“I know where I want, kind of want them to go, and let's not forget Shilo, okay?,” Coach Prime said (4:06). “But I know where I want them to go, so it's certain cities that ain't gonna happen. … I'm sorry, it's going to be Eli,” Sanders said.

Coach Prime is referencing the infamous 2004 draft scenario where Eli Manning refused to play for the San Diego Chargers despite being the consensus No. 1 pick.

The Chargers still drafted him but traded him to the Giants less than an hour later - a move that resulted in two Super Bowl titles and four Pro Bowl selections for Manning in New York.

While Coach Prime didn’t specify which teams he’d steer his former players away from, he agreed that the Philadelphia Eagles would be a “good fit.” He also mentioned San Francisco, Dallas, Washington and Baltimore - teams he played for during his 14-year NFL career - as preferred destinations.

Could Coach Prime dictate where Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter land? If history is any indication, it could be possible.

Teams eyeing Shedeur Sanders as a potential franchise quarterback

Shedeur Sanders gestures after a touchdown - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders is one of the most talked-about prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, with several teams eyeing him as a potential franchise quarterback.

Among the strongest suitors, reports suggest the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants are leading the race. The Raiders, holding the sixth overall pick, could see Sanders as the answer to their quarterback dilemma. Other teams, including the Cleveland Browns, have also been linked with him.

Meanwhile, his brother Shilo Sanders’ draft outlook remains uncertain, with limited reports on specific team interest. After missing out on an NFL Scouting Combine invite, Shilo has partnered with Zybek Sports - a company known for its precise 40-yard dash timing at the Combine - to simulate testing conditions and sharpen his performance ahead of Colorado’s Pro Day.

