"It’s interesting and weird": Texas A&M’s Mike Elko set to face ex-Duke star Riley Leonard in a game filled with respect and rivalry

Mike Elko coached Riley Leonard for two seasons at Duke. But now each is at a different college football program. The pair will face each other when the Texas A&M Aggies host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

"It’s interesting and weird and not really something I want to do," Elko, now the coach at Texas A&M, said. "But at the end of the day, it's part of football. I have loads of respect for who he is, not just as a player but also as a young man. I have respect for his family. It will be three hours competing against each other and the rest of the year rooting for him.”

Trending

Riley Leonard was Duke's starter in the 2022 season but lost his spot in 2023 due to injuries. He has since transferred to Notre Dame, where he takes over the starting job.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

What can you expect from Mike Elko and Texas A&M in 2024?

Mike Elko re-joined the Aggies as head coach on Nov. 27. He was fresh off two impressive seasons with the Duke Blue Devils before taking a call from his former employers. He was at A&M from 2018-21 as its defensive coordinator.

Expect the defensive-minded Elko to shore up the A&M defense and make them a tough unit to break down in the 2024 season. The job starts with a matchup against a dangerous Notre Dame side with a familiar face at quarterback.

Texas A&M is fresh off a 7-6 season that saw the Aggies lose the Texas Bowl to Oklahoma State. Expect the Aggies to sort out their defensive issues and make a decent push for a 10-win season in 2024.

Expand Tweet

What can you expect from Riley Leonard and Notre Dame in 2024?

Riley Leonard joins the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with a point to prove. 2024 figures to be his last year of collegiate football, so he'll need to prove to NFL scouts that he can lead a pro-style offense and can go a full season without suffering an injury.

Expect Freeman to perform admirably in the Fighting Irish offense. It looks tailor-made to fit his skill set and blur his deficiencies as a signal-caller.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish ended last season with a 10-3 record. Expect more of the same in 2024, especially with an experienced starter at QB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.