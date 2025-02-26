Shedeur Sande͏r͏s, one of͏ the most talked-͏about͏ quarterback ͏p͏rospec͏ts in the ͏202͏4 NFL draft, has͏ of͏fi͏cially͏ decided to skip throwing at͏ the NFL Sc͏outing Combine on ͏Fe͏b. 26 in Ind͏i͏an͏apo͏lis. Comin͏g off an impressive senior season at Col͏orad͏o, where he threw for͏ 4,134 yards͏, 37 touchdowns ͏and͏ 10͏ intercepti͏o͏ns, Sanders rema͏ins a top͏ prospect. Ho͏wever, he has cho͏sen͏ a͏ diff͏erent a͏pproach͏.

Ad

Sanders explained his decision in a video on Tuesday, emphasizing that he is 'on a strict program' and wants to prioritize interviews with teams.

"Was a lot to go into that decision, not throwing. Like, I'm on a strict program," he said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I wanted to focus more on interviews, on getting to meet these coaches and GMs and everybody, and them having any questions for me being there, so it was just like a focus thing."

Ad

Trending

Despite skipping the throwing session, Sanders is not avoiding workouts altogether. He confirmed that he will throw at Colorado’s pro day, where he will be more comfortable working with familiar teammates.

"The next step is okay, they'll be able to see me throw, I'll be on the 30 visit, then they'll be able to see me throw, pro day, then they'll have a private workout also," Sanders added. "So it's just no point of just rushing the process. Like, we have a game plan going into this offseason."

Ad

Ad

His decision follows a trend set by other top quarterbacks. Last year, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels also skipped Combine throwing drills and still went No. 1 and No. 2 overall in the draft. With a clear plan in place, Shedeur is making sure teams see him at his best.

Also Read: "He's too scared to throw" "That's fairly normal": Fans debate Shedeur Sanders' major NFL Combine decision

Shedeur Sanders talks 30 visits after the NFL Combine

Shedeur Sanders is taking a careful approach to his NFL draft process. After skipping the throwing drills at the Combine, the quarterback will be making his rounds with NFL teams through the 30 visits. These visits allow teams interested in drafting a player to bring them in for a day, have conversations, and evaluate them further.

Ad

Explaining the process, Sanders said:

“You go to the locations where the teams you know that's possibly drafting.” [7:12 onwards]

"They could be drafting you or just want to have you there. You don't know at the end of the day. But some type of interest, you go there and then you spend like I think like 24 hours in the city and they ISO you. You know, talk to you, get you on the board, do everything you got to do."

Ad

Sanders emphasized that the visits are a chance for teams to get to know him better. With the draft approaching, he’s letting the process unfold step by step.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place