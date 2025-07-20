"It's really ridiculous" - Cam Newton goes off after Deion Sanders "exposes" NIL problem in college football

Deion Sanders is entering his sixth season as a college football coach. The Hall of Famer started with the Jackson State Tigers, and he's entering his third year as the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. Coach Prime has witnessed the rise of NIL in the collegiate game, and he has a few suggestions to improve the system that exists right now.Sanders wants a salary cap on each program to stop the unregulated spending. He also wants to establish pro rules to limit the number of shady operations going on in the system. Former NFL star Cam Newton saw Sanders' suggestions and chimed in with his own thoughts.Speaking on Saturday's episode of 4th &amp; 1 with Cam Newton, Newton said:&quot;Do you need any type of higher learning to represent a player in high school or college? Depending on the state. In most states, you don’t. ... There is nobody that is governing these sharks in the water who are representing these players.&quot;He pointed out how college agents, unlike NFL agents, don't need licenses to operate. So anyone can become an agent by aprroaching players and promising them a better deal. That conversation could then be used as leverage to get lucrative offers from different programs.This whole operation prompts players to leave good programs for monetary gains through shady negotiations. It is in contrast to the set rules in the NFL, which entail that agents representing players are properly certified before taking up such a significant responsibility.Newton continued:&quot;There are people that are out there that represent (college) players that say this to them, 'Man, I know University of so-and-so would give you three million because they just gave somebody else four million.' ... (These agents) will now go to the coach and say, 'Hey, (that player) will accept a $3 million offer if you'll got it.'&quot;Newton added:&quot;That person (so-called agent) who brokered that deal can make around 90%, 99%. It’s no governing. It’s really ridiculous now&quot;Unfortunately, this loophole has existed in the collegiate football game since the rise of the NIL deals. Plus, the new settlement from the House vs. NCAA case might lead to further mismanagement from such player representatives for the foreseeable future until better regulations are in place.Deion Sanders made major suggestions at the Big 12 Media DaysDeion Sanders was in attendance at the 2025 Big 12 Media Days, and he was particularly vocal about what he'd change in the current landscape of college football. Coach Prime spoke about the salary cap and the dangers of the lack of limit in the current system. The Colorado Buffaloes coach believes that more should be done to make the portal a fair playing ground.Deion Sanders believes that incorporating professional regulations would be an added advantage for collegiate players with an eye for the big leagues.