$60 million Deion Sanders shares pride over special surprise from son Bucky after return to Prime estate 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 19, 2025 05:48 GMT
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn

Deion Sanders spent the entire summer at his Prime Estate in Texas recovering from an unknown health issue. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach did not make any public appearances until the recent Big 12 Media Days.

On Friday, Sanders, worth $60 million per Celebrity Net Worth, shared a post on social media. In the clip shared on Instagram, he expressed gratitude to his eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., also known as "Bucky," for a special gift. "Coach Prime" showed off custom-made tennis rackets from Wilson as he tried them on in his private tennis field.

The tennis racket had "Prime" written over it, much to the delight of the Colorado coach. He then went on to talk about the tennis session he had, as he looks to regain his strength after losing almost 14 pounds due to the unknown sickness.

"Thank you @wilson! @deionsandersjr (thank you @dr_beckah for stringing the rackets)," Sanders wrote in the caption.
Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder as the Buffs' new head coach in 2023. After a 4-8 debut, he led them to a 9-4 record and their first bowl appearance since 2016 last season. However, "Coach Prime" had to bid farewell to several key players in this draft, including his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, and 2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter.

With training camp a few days away, fans are wondering when Sanders will make a return to Boulder. During an appearance on the "Scoop with Dukes" podcast, Bucky revealed their plans.

"We're heading back to Colorado next week," Bucky said via SI.com. "It's a blessing. It's been a long journey, a long road."

Deion Sanders calls out agencies on reports about his health issues at Big 12 Media Days

During his first public appearance in months at the Media Days, "Coach Prime" did not hesitate to call out news agencies for the way they reported his health issues. He then went on to state that this event is to talk about the Colorado Buffaloes and their plans for the 2025 season.

"(The) Athletic, sometimes you be on that bull junk," Sanders said. "So I am really not going to tell you much. I am here to talk about my team. I'm looking good. I'm living lovely. God has truly blessed me. Not a care in the world, not a want or desire in the world."

This upcoming season will the the first time Deion Sanders will be without his kids by his side. It will be interesting to see how the Buffs perform in their second year as a part of the Big 12 conference.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

