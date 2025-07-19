Deion Sanders spent the entire summer at his Prime Estate in Texas recovering from an unknown health issue. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach did not make any public appearances until the recent Big 12 Media Days.On Friday, Sanders, worth $60 million per Celebrity Net Worth, shared a post on social media. In the clip shared on Instagram, he expressed gratitude to his eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., also known as &quot;Bucky,&quot; for a special gift. &quot;Coach Prime&quot; showed off custom-made tennis rackets from Wilson as he tried them on in his private tennis field. The tennis racket had &quot;Prime&quot; written over it, much to the delight of the Colorado coach. He then went on to talk about the tennis session he had, as he looks to regain his strength after losing almost 14 pounds due to the unknown sickness. &quot;Thank you @wilson! @deionsandersjr (thank you @dr_beckah for stringing the rackets),&quot; Sanders wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDeion Sanders arrived in Boulder as the Buffs' new head coach in 2023. After a 4-8 debut, he led them to a 9-4 record and their first bowl appearance since 2016 last season. However, &quot;Coach Prime&quot; had to bid farewell to several key players in this draft, including his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, and 2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter. With training camp a few days away, fans are wondering when Sanders will make a return to Boulder. During an appearance on the &quot;Scoop with Dukes&quot; podcast, Bucky revealed their plans. &quot;We're heading back to Colorado next week,&quot; Bucky said via SI.com. &quot;It's a blessing. It's been a long journey, a long road.&quot; Deion Sanders calls out agencies on reports about his health issues at Big 12 Media Days During his first public appearance in months at the Media Days, &quot;Coach Prime&quot; did not hesitate to call out news agencies for the way they reported his health issues. He then went on to state that this event is to talk about the Colorado Buffaloes and their plans for the 2025 season. &quot;(The) Athletic, sometimes you be on that bull junk,&quot; Sanders said. &quot;So I am really not going to tell you much. I am here to talk about my team. I'm looking good. I'm living lovely. God has truly blessed me. Not a care in the world, not a want or desire in the world.&quot; This upcoming season will the the first time Deion Sanders will be without his kids by his side. It will be interesting to see how the Buffs perform in their second year as a part of the Big 12 conference.