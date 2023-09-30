Deion Sanders' high-flying The Colorado Buffaloes were humbled by the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium last weekend, but Deion Sanders stands unfazed at all the detractors who celebrated the beatdown.

The Colorado Buffaloes were written off in some quarters as a flash in the pan due to that loss but Coach Prime believes in the big picture.

Joining Fox Sports' "The Big Noon Kickoff," Deion Sanders declared his total belief in the project that he's building in Colorado.

"First of all, I don’t know how you pray on someone's downfall or they can let their up. We're going to be consistent. We got to do what we do. But we are in this thing for the long haul. It's not a sprint. This is a marathon and I promise you what I've said and I look in that camera and I made eye contact so you gotta get me now I'm not playing I'm not lying because I know what we have untapped I know the recruits we're bringing in here.

I know the understanding of philosophies and the expertise of the coaching staff. I know what is going to be it is going to be that more sooner than later."

Confident Deion Sanders leads the game

Deion Sanders has always been charismatic and larger-than-life and even after the humbling by Dan Lanning's Oregon, his swagger still remains intact and he affirmed his commitment to coaching on ESPN.

"People ask me all the time, 'How you doing, man?' and my answer is simple," Coach Prime said. "I'm doing great. I just ain't sleeping because in this job there's no time for sleep."

Deion Sanders then added a typical Prime monologue.

"When I came out the womb I was booed," Sanders said. "I don't have a message for detractors. I don't take my time to respond and to defend myself. Why would I do that? I'm giving you a microphone if I'm doing that. I'm giving you solace that you're in my life. I don't care. I really don't. It's been that way all my life, so you would think that I'm used to it. I'm not new to this, I'm true to this. And I'm going to keep going. So, I'm good with that, man. I'm good with that. This is a comfortable place for me."

Next up for the Buffaloes is Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans and another game with the CFB world's eyes on Boulder.

Colorado fans will be glad to hear their Pro Football Hall of Fame coach reaffirming his commitment to their program and to making them perpetual contenders.