"It’s the way it’s scripted”: LSU HC Brian Kelly responds to Governor Jeff Landry's letter asking for teams to be present during national anthem

LSU coach Brian Kelly responded to the letter issued by Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, calling for all state-based teams to be present during the national anthem.

In a Saturday press conference, Kelly said he understands Landry's sentiment, but he believes there were previous instances that his team has not been present during the national anthem.

“I understand where the governor is coming from but in my 33 years of coaching, I think I can count on one hand the number of times we’ve been out for the national anthem. It’s the way it’s scripted,” Kelly pointed out.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The letter was issued after a video saw the LSU Women's Basketball Team not appearing for the national anthem during its Elite Eight encounter with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

In that letter, Landry threatened to request the state's Board of Regents to enact a policy mandating the presence of student-athletes during the national anthem or risk their scholarships.

“By choosing to miss the National Anthem, the basketball team showed a lack of respect not only for the values of our country, but for the individuals who hold these values dear in our State and across the country,” Landry wrote.

LSU coach Brian Kelly to abide by US laws on singing the national anthem

LSU coach Brian Kelly voices out instructions to Jayden Daniels.

Kelly, who has coached LSU since 2022, pointed out that if his team were placed in this situation, they would follow as required by the country's laws.

"I saw (what Landry has said). I know everybody has had their comments about it. I know we put out a statement, (LSU Athletics Director) Scott Woodward put out a statement. I think our football players would echo this: if at any time, we're required to be out there, we'll be wherever we're told to be. And that's the bottom line," he said.

Woodward issued a statement earlier this week, saying that the LSU athletics department will investigate the matter and implement appropriate measures to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

"We consistently look at all our processes and will do so again. As Louisiana's flagship university, LSU always strives to represent the higher ideals and values of our students, our state and our country," the LSU official said.

Kelly hopes for a swift resolution to the issue and promises to work together with LSU athletics officials to show respect and patriotism to the country.

Also Read: Brian Kelly coaching career: Top 5 past teams coached by the LSU head coach