Michigan star quarterback J.J. McCarthy shined again for the Wolverines in their Week 7 destruction of the Indiana Hoosiers. The Wolverines breezed past the Hoosiers in a comprehensive 52-7 defeat. McCarthy played a big part in the win, completing 14 of 17 pass attempts for 222 yards and three touchdowns.

No. 2 Michigan is now seven games unbeaten this season. Junior QB McCarthy has been a major catalyst, especially in the offense. The second-year starter is likely playing his last season for the Wolverines as he may decide to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. One of the metrics that will influence his draft stock is his pace in the 40-yard dash.

What is J.J. McCarthy's 40 time?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

According to NFL Draft Buzz, J.J. McCarthy's projected 40 time is 4.60 seconds. McCarthy's 40 time during his recruitment from high school was estimated at 4.8 seconds. However, ahead of his first start for Michigan last season, the quarterback mentioned that he has improved the figure to between 4.5 and 4.4 seconds.

McCarthy was efficient for the Wolverines on his feet last season. He rushed for 306 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. He earned the starting quarterback spot on the Michigan Wolverines roster after a drawn competition with Cade McNamara. McNamara has since transferred to Iowa and became the starting QB.

J.J. McCarthy's 2023 season review

McCarthy's season has been impressive so far. The junior has recorded multiple touchdown throws in five out of seven games he's played for the Wolverines. He threw for three touchdowns against the East Carolina Pirates in the season opener. He has three additional touchdowns from 133 rushing yards.

Ending Week 7 as the No. 2 team on the AP Top 25, Michigan are set to have a rewarding 2023 college football season. The Wolverines have been the Big Ten champion for two straight seasons. The team's goal is the CFP national championship.

It will also be a wonderful end to McCarthy's college career if he enters the NFL Draft. The Wolverines face the Michigan State Spartans in Week 8. Jim Harbaugh will count on McCarthy to inspire the team on a national title run and a Big Ten three-peat attempt,

The quarterback will also improve his NFL draft stock with better performances in the course of the season.