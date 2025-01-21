Jack Kiser Draft Projection: Exploring top 3 landing spots for Notre Dame LB in the NFL draft

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and linebacker Jack Kiser came up short in the national championship game on Monday, losing 34-23 to the Ohio State Buckeyes. While the season is over for Kiser, he will still be busy in the coming months. This season was his final season of NCAA eligibility, and as a result, he will enter the 2025 NFL draft.

Top 3 landing spots for Jack Kiser in the 2025 NFL draft

Jack Kiser is entering the 2025 NFL draft and is projected to be a fourth- or fifth-round pick. Pro Football Focus has him ranked 117th in the draft and as the eighth-best linebacker. Kiser registered 90 tackles, including 55 solo efforts, two sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries this season.

These are the three teams that could be interested in him as a late-round pick.

#1 Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers will have a need at the linebacker position next season with veterans Eric Wilson and Isaiah McDuffie set to hit free agency. However, last season, the Packers used two Day 2 picks on linebackers, selecting Edgerrin Cooper in the second round and Ty'Ron Hopper in the third round.

As a result, the Packers might not want to invest any more high picks on linebackers in the 2025 draft. Since they will still need help at linebacker, they could use a late-round pick on Jack Kiser to help with their depth.

#2 Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys need help in several areas, but the offensive line is one of the most pressing issues. Future Hall of Famer Zack Martin is on an expiring contract and is not expected to return.

Additionally, the offensive line is in a state of transition as it already had two rookie starters this season. If the Cowboys want to keep a young offensive line that can grow together, drafting Kiser as a backup late in the draft could make sense.

#3 Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles do not often invest in linebackers. Instead, general manager Howie Roseman usually prefers to spend his money on other positions. However, the team will still need a replacement with standout Zack Baun headed to free agency.

If the Eagles do not want to invest much money in the linebacker position in the free-agent market, they could select Jack Kiser in the draft. He will be a cheap option who can fill in as a backup for the Eagles.

