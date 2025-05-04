Jaden Rashada gives the reason for Georgia exit to join Sacramento State

Jaden Rashada has had a journeyman start to his college football career. The Pittsburg High School (Cal.) product started at Arizona State, then spent one season as a backup quarterback in Georgia. He subsequently entered the transfer portal on Jan. 5 and transferred to Sacramento State on Apr. 25.

Following the move, Rashada spoke on leaving the Bulldogs to join the Hornets. According to On3 Sports, he said:

"It was a lot to figure out, honestly. This move had to be rather critical and intentional. I was pickier this time around. I had more pure intentions of what I wanted to get out of it. Most importantly, I missed the game.

"I love football. This is what I have been doing since I was a kid. I missed playing football. I wanted to play for a head coach who had my back and had a plan for me."

He continued, speaking about his time with the Bulldogs:

"I learned a lot there. I did notice being able to get your feet wet at first and come in and sit last year, I was itching to play football. Not only that, be in the right fit and the right scheme with the right coaches. That is what was most important."

Jaden Rashada was the third-string QB in Georgia behind Carson Beck and Gunner Stockton. He did not play a single game during his time with the Bulldogs.

What's next for Jaden Rashada?

Jaden Rashada was a highly-rated prospect entering college. He started just three games with the Arizona State Sun Devils and zero with the Georgia Bulldogs. A move to Sacramento State might be what he needs to get his once-promising career back on track.

In 2025, the Sacramento State Hornets applied to move to the top tier of college football. Hence, the Hornets might soon be playing against the best of the rest in CFB.

Acquiring Rashada via the transfer portal could be a masterstroke in the grand scheme of things. He spent time on two elite programs and will likely be the Hornets' starter in 2025. Next up is for Rashada to prove that he's still an elite quarterback capable of deciding games either in the air or on the ground.

