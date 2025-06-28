Jake Retzlaff lawsuit update: All we know about BYU QB's latest response to court filings over sexual allegations

In May, Jake Retzlaff was accused of alleged sexual assault, strangulation and biting a woman. The woman, identified as Jane Doe A.G., sued BYU QB for the act, which she alleges occurred in 2023.
Retzlaff's legal team issued a response on Friday, which was filed at the Third Judicial District Court in Utah.
According to ESPN, Retzlaff's issued a statement in response to the allegations. The statement reads:
"Mr. Retzlaff specifically and categorically denies each and every and all allegations that he bit, raped or strangled [the woman], which are ridiculous and bizarre allegations, all of which are false and untrue."
According to the statement, Retzlaff and Jane Doe A.G. engaged in consensual sex at the BYU quarterback's apartment in November 2023. After that, they engaged in light-hearted text messages till February 2024.
Retzlaff's legal team calls the lawsuit an extortion attempt based on the idea that their client developed into an NFL prospect roughly a year after their encounter.
The lawsuit alleges that Retzlaff and the accuser established a connection via social media in 2023. The BYU Cougars star then invited her to his apartment on or around Nov. 22, 2023. Jane Doe A.G. claims to have arrived at the apartment with a friend while Retzlaff was there with friends and teammates.
At some point later in the evening, Jane Doe A.G.'s friend left, and both she and Retzlaff opted to watch a movie. The lawsuit states that while they kissed consensually, Jane Doe A.G. did not want it to go past that point. However, Retzlaff allegedly proceeded to force himself on her, put his hands around her neck and proceed to assault her sexually.
BYU issues statement on QB Jake Retzlaff's ongoing sexual assault allegations
BYU has also issued a statement regarding the lawsuit filed against their QB. It reads:
"The university takes any allegation very seriously, following all processes and guidelines mandated by Title IX. Due to federal and university privacy laws and practices for students, the university will not be able to provide additional comment."
BYU has a strict honor code that outlaws premarital sex. Punishment for the act ranges from a warning to expulsion. This case is ongoing, and the seriousness is reflected in the statements of the school and all parties involved.
