Jalen Hale injury update: Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer provides latest news on star WR ahead of 2024 Spring games

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer faces adversity after wide receiver Jalen Hale suffered a significant knee injury during practice. Hale is now ruled out for the rest of the spring season, according to DeBoer on Thursday.

"He did have a significant knee injury," DeBoer said about the wide receiver.

"He'll be down for the spring, but there's some evaluation that will still take place to kind of figure out what timeline will be as far as the rest of the year."

Jalen Hale, a former five-star recruit from Texas, acknowledged the seriousness of his injury in a social media post. He thanked supporters for their love and prayers.

"Good morning everyone just wanna say thank you for all the text and phone I have got so far," he said Thursday morning. "I really appreciate the support and love and prayers."

Despite quarterback Jalen Milroe's return, Alabama lost several players through the transfer portal and the NFL Draft. Several pass catchers have transferred, including Amari Niblack, Isaiah Bond and Malik Benson.

Jalen Hale, who caught five passes for 148 yards and a touchdown last year, is anticipated to play a larger role in the offense under DeBoer in 2024. But now, that’s in question due to his significant knee injury suffered during practice.

Jalen Hale maintains positive outlook after injury

Jalen Hale took to social media to express his gratitude for the support he's received following a recent injury.

Despite the setback, Hale thanked fans for their well wishes on X and Twitter. He followed this up with another message the next day, expressing his good spirits and reiterating his appreciation for the outpouring of support.

“Thank god for another day I’m in good spirits and thanks 🙏🏾 and to all the people that are reaching out and calling the text it means a lot me and my family really appreciate it roll tide,” he shared on X.

Hale's injury status remains uncertain for the upcoming season.

