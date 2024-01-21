Is Jalen Milroe staying at Alabama in 2024? Exploring Alabama’s QB depth chart after 5-star Julian Sayin’s transfer portal exit

After Bryce Young got drafted into the NFL last year, Jalen Milroe was selected the starting quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide for their 2023 season.

Despite a shaky start and getting benched after a Week 2 loss to Texas, Milroe went on to prove himself as a strong and reliable dual-threat signal-caller under coach Nick Saban.

Jalen Milroe completed his debut campaign as a starter with 2,834 passing yards and 23 touchdown passes for Alabama.

However, with Nick Saban retiring after a 17-year stint, is the young quarterback looking to enter the 30-day transfer window like a few other players?

Is Jalen Milroe staying at Alabama in 2024?

After Kalen DeBoer was hired as Nick Saban's successor, Jalen Milroe confirmed his status of remaining in Tuscaloosa, as per BamaCentral's Joe Gaither.

According to the reporter, when DeBoer arrived at the Mal Moore Athletic Facility last week to meet the players, Milroe was seen shouting "Roll Tide" and "I'm staying" while entering the facility.

Thus, it's safe to say that Milroe is not following the footsteps of his ex-teammates Isaiah Bond and Caleb Downs, who recently made their exit in the transfer portal.

With Milroe's commitment, coach DeBoer is not worried about his starting quarterback for his debut season with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Furthermore, Kalen DeBoer helped transform Michael Penix Jr. into a Heisman Trophy runner-up quarterback during his two-year stint with the Washington Huskies.

Jalen Milroe will stand to benefit from DeBoer's coaching and could emerge as a Heisman contender in 2024.

Jalen Milroe 2024 draft projection

Despite being eligible for the 2024 NFL draft, Milroe has decided to forgo it to play one more season with Alabama. Many experts did not even consider the young signal-caller to be a 2024 draft prospect.

He was not even listed on many rankings by experts. But if he had declared for the 2024 NFL draft, he would have been a projected late-second or early-third-round prospect.

Thus, returning for another season of college football before going pro makes sense, as Milroe could improve on his draft stock for 2025.

Alabama QB depth chart after Julian Sayin's transfer

Five-star QB prospect Julian Sayin decided to enter the transfer portal as a part of the mass exodus of players following Nick Saban's retirement.

Sayin had signed with the Crimson Tide in December as a part of the recruiting class of 2024. But with Kalen DeBoer hired as Saban's replacement, Sayin is looking for a new home to begin his collegiate journey.

With the five-star prospect gone, Kalen DeBoer is compensating for his departure by bringing in former Washington redshirt freshman Austin Mack.

Mack did not play last season, as Michael Penix Jr dominated the season as QB1. The signing provides more depth to the team's QB chart with Jalen Milroe as the starter for 2024 and Ty Simpson and Dylan Lonergan projected as the backups.

List of Alabama players returning in 2024

The list of Alabama players returning from the 2023 roster this year is as follows.

Quarterbacks

Jalen Milroe

Ty Simpson

Dylan Lonergan

Running Backs

Jam Miller

Justice Haynes

Richard Young

Wide Receivers

Emmanuel Henderson Jr

Kendrick Law

Jalen Hale

Kobe Prentice

Jaren Hamilton

Cole Adams

Tight Ends

Danny Lewis

Robbie Ouzts

Ty Lockwood

Offensive Linemen

Elijah Pritchett

Tyler Booker

Jadene Roberts

C James Brockermeyer

Miles McVay

Olaus Alinen

Wilkin Formby

Roq Montgomery

Defensive Linemen

Jaheim Oatis

Tim Keenan

Damon Payne

Tim Smith

Khurtiss Perry

Jah-Marien Latham

James Smith

Jordan Renaud

Hunter Osborne

Edric Hill

Linebackers

Deontae Lawson

Keanu Koht

Quandarrius Robinson

Jihaad Campbell

Justin Jefferson

Jeremiah Alexander

Qua Russaw

Keon Keeley

Yhonzae Pierre

Defensive Backs

Malachi Moore

DeVonta Smith

Jahlil Hurley

Tony Mitchell

Brayson Hubbard

Special Teams

James Burnip

Kneeland Hibbett

Conor Talty

