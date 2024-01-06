Jalen McMillan 40 time: How fast is Washington Huskies' WR?

Washington Huskies wide receiver Jalen McMillan is one of the undisputed talents in college football. The redshirt junior's role in Washington's incredible season is also significant. Ahead of the national championship game against Michigan next Monday, we look at McMillan's draft stock vis-à-vis other top wide receivers.

The 22-year-old came out of high school as one of the nation's top recruits, ranking as high as No. 38 overall. He was also ranked the No. 8 wide receiver nationally by 247Sports.

After redshirting his freshman season, McMillan's breakout wasn't until 2022 when JaMarcus Shephard came in as the Huskies' wide receivers coach.

Mcmillan totaled 1,098 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 2022, his best-performing season so far. A knee injury he picked in the Huskies' Week 3 matchup against Michigan State slowed down McMillan's output this season.

However, he still accrued 39 receptions for 526 yards and four touchdowns, all in just six appearances this season.

Mcmillan has not yet declared for the draft, probably because of his limited game time this season. But after his performance against Texas, making five receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown, his stock may be witnessing a rise.

With another high-level game coming up against Michigan on Monday, NFL scouts will be on the lookout for the wide receiver.

What is Jalen McMillan's 40 time?

Jalen McMillan's 40 time is projected to be between 4.3 and 4.4 seconds, according to multiple sources, including si.com. A wide receiver's speed on and off the ball is one of the features scouts look out for when recruiting for their teams. McMillan's speed will surely not be a cause of concern at the NFL Combine.

That would be subject to his ultimate decision to enter the Draft, however. There are a number of reasons why declaring for the draft may not be the best decision for him at the moment.

Apart from having had limited game time this season, he's got a top-quality crop of wide receivers to compete with at the draft.

Colorado v Washington

Names like Marvin Harrison Jr, Emeka Egbuka, Xavier Worthy, Johnny Wilson, and Troy Franklin all have their draft stocks high up. While McMillan's quality is obvious and he would definitely get drafted, he may be better off returning to Washington for another season.

With enough luck, if he's able to avoid injury, he may be looking at a first-round projection ahead of the 2025 draft.

