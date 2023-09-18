"[Jalen] Milroe is your best option" - CFB fans laud Nick Saban for hinting at a potential QB replacement for starting Alabama's Week 4 matchup

The quarterback situation for the Alabama Crimson Tide has been fluid but coach Nick Saban announced Jalen Milroe will start this week against the 15th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels. This is after he was benched for Saturday's game and backup Tyler Buchner started before being pulled for ineffective play. Instead of Milroe, Ty Simpson finished the game.

The Crimson Tide fell to 13th in the AP Poll, which was the first time since September 2015 that Alabama ranked outside of the top 10. When Saban announced his decision on Monday afternoon, social media responded to the legendary coach's decision.

Jalen Milroe struggled against the Texas Longhorns in Week 2 but has been playing pretty well overall. The sophomore quarterback is 27-of-45 (60.0 completion percentage) for 449 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions. Saban did say going forward and we are not privy to how the three quarterbacks do at practice but in terms of gameplay, Milroe seems to be the best option.

What should we expect out of Jalen Milroe going forward for the Alabama Crimson Tide?

Sophomore quarterback Jalen Milroe is the best option for the Alabama Crimson Tide this season. He has been part of the program since 2021 and has been part of excellent college quarterback rooms. However, with the Crimson Tide already having a loss on their schedule before SEC play begins this week, they can ill-afford to lose again if they want to have a shot to make the top four teams by the end of the season.

Tyler Buchnert transferred from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during spring, the same spot as offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. However, the level of competition seemed to be too much as Buchner struggled in Week 3 but to be fair, the weather was not cooperative either.

However, Milroe deserves to be the starter going forward as he gives the team the best opportunity to win going forward. People were critical of the benching of Milroe last week and with the one-week turnaround, there are a lot of questions to be raised.

This defense is doing extremely well this season as they are giving up 14.7 points per game through three weeks and that takes pressure off the offense. It will be interesting as the SEC schedule is going to be tough to navigate if the team does not trust the player under center. It'll be tough for Alabama to make the College Football Playoff but they need to just continue winning games.