Jalen Rivers NFL draft 2025: Projecting top 3 landing spots for Miami OT ft. Houston

Offensive tackle Jalen Rivers declared for the 2025 NFL draft after his junior season at Miami. He spent his entire college career with the Hurricanes. After declaring for the draft, he could be a solid option for teams that need help on their offensive line in the mid to late rounds of the draft.

Although he did not turn into a star at the Senior Bowl, Jalen Rivers had a solid week that has earned the attention of some scouts. While it is difficult to tell where players with mid-round projections will be selected until the draft arrives, Rivers looks like he could move up from the late rounds to the mid-rounds.

Rivers' versatility as both an offensive guard and tackle should make him a valuable section in the 2025 NFL draft.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

These are three teams that would make sense as fits for him in April.

Top three landing spots for Miami OT Jalen Rivers

#1 Houston Texans

The Houston Texans offense took a step back in the second season with CJ Stroud at the QB position. Although they were able to win a playoff game, the Texans were not as successful in the regular season. Part of the issue for them was the offensive line was not able to stop defenders from getting to CJ Stroud.

With the 25th pick in the first round, the Texans will not have access to any of the premier OTs in the draft. So, they will need to find a diamond in the rough. The versatility of Rivers could be appealing to Houston in the later rounds.

#2 Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been a model of consistency in recent years. They always seem to make the playoffs, but they fail to move past that hurdle. As a result, they get stuck drafting in the middle of the first round and struggle to pick up elite talent.

One of the biggest losses for the Steelers this offseason will be offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. The Steelers need to find a replacement, and the draft could be the best option to pick Jalen Rivers.

#3 Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have struggled to build their offense since drafting QB Kyler Murray in 2019. OT is a position of need, but with the 16th pick, the Cardinals might have a chance to pick one of the elite EDGE or DTs in the draft. So, picking up Jalen Rivers in the late rounds would make sense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.