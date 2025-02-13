Jalen Royals NFL Draft Projection: Exploring the top 5 landing spots for Utah State WR

The NFL season has ended with the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LIX victory, and front offices around the league are getting started on their offseason work. The 2025 NFL Draft is just months away, and teams are beginning their deep dives to find their next stars.

Among these potential stars is an under-the-radar prospect, Jalen Royals, who could be a valuable addition on day 2 for any team. Royals declared for the draft after his true junior season following a stellar 1,000-yard campaign in 2023. He was well on his way back to eclipsing 1,000 yards before a season-ending foot injury cut his year short after just seven games.

Royals was vastly impressive in those few contests, racking up over 800 yards in a little over half a season. As teams enter the offseason, the Utah State wideout could be a name that rises up the draft boards with solid pro day and combine performances.

Here are five teams that could add Jalen Royals in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Top five landing spots for Jalen Royals

#1 Buffalo Bills

Coming off yet another heartbreaking season-ending loss against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, one thing is abundantly clear for the Buffalo Bills: there's a clear need at wide receiver.

Although Josh Allen secured his first NFL Most Valuable Player award following the losses of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, the star quarterback was certainly missing his top options come playoff time.

Enter Jalen Royals, who could be an excellent value pick for a team like Buffalo looking to get over the hump. Royals could join Keon Coleman as the Bills' next great receiver pairing.

#2 Cleveland Browns

Following 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett's trade request, the Cleveland Browns could enter yet another rebuild. They have holes to fill on each side of the ball but are widely expected to emphasize the offensive side of the ball after an abysmal 2024 campaign.

The Browns will likely lose their WR3 in Elijah Moore, who put together a modest campaign in the shadows of budding stars Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman.

Royals could be a plug-and-play option as Cleveland's fourth option, behind Jeudy, Tillman and tight end David Njoku, as the Browns look to surround the quarterback position with talent, whether their signal-caller be a rookie in the draft or a veteran free agent.

#3 Denver Broncos

The 2024 rookie quarterback class exceeded expectations. Among this talented crop of quarterbacks was Denver Broncos signal-caller, Bo Nix. Paired with Sean Payton, Nix led the Broncos to the playoffs in his first season.

Entering the offseason, Denver will look to surround their star quarterback with weapons to stay ahead of schedule. The Broncos could add to their young receiving core with the addition of Jalen Royals with their second or third-round pick.

#4 New York Giants

The New York Giants are at an interesting point in their rebuild, entering the offseason with all eyes on the No. 3 pick in the draft. New York will look to land one of the top two quarterbacks in the draft, either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward.

New York has plenty of work to do aside from the quarterback position, though, and will look to add to a receiving core headlined by a budding superstar in Malik Nabers.

There's still room for improvement next to Nabers as the team enters the offseason thin at receiver. Adding Jalen Royals could be a cheap, yet quality option for New York and allow them to spend to fill other holes on the roster.

#5 Pittsburgh Steelers

Coming off yet another one-and-done performance in the playoffs, the pressure is building for Mike Tomlin and company. Fortunately for Pittsburgh, there appears to be a light at the end of the tunnel with Justin Fields at the helm.

If the Steelers can retain their quarterback, receiver will be the front office's next major focus. George Pickens has been solid over his three seasons but can be a headache at times.

Nabbing him some help out wide could do wonders for both Pickens and the offensive unit as a whole. Given their storied history developing receivers, Jalen Royals could be an enticing complementary option for Pittsburgh.

