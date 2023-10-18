Jalon Daniels injury update: Latest on Kansas QB for Week 9

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels has had an injury-plagued season so far, and the Jayhawks offense has suffered in his absence.

Daniels has thrown for 705 yards, five touchdowns and an interception this season. In addition, he has rushed for 74 yards, including 54 yards against BYU.

He has led the Jayhawks to three of their five wins this season and is an integral part of the team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Jalon Daniels injury update

Jalon Daniels missed the season's first game against Missouri State due to a back injury that had plagued him since spring camp.

After returning, he tweaked the injury again ahead of the matchup against the Texas Longhorns in Week 5 and has been unavailable ever since.

Lance Leipold, the Kansas Jayhawks coach, gave an update about Jalon Daniels after the loss against Oklahoma State.

“I’ve got great hope, I’ve got great hope,” Leipold said. “We’ve said that from the first time, OK, it’s kind of like last year’s deal. OK, he wasn’t out for the season. And no one has told me that he’s out for the season this year. It still stays that (way), and you can see him moving a lot better than he has been. So hope, yeah, I have no reason not to. ... We’ll see what next week brings and then as we head into that Oklahoma week where he’s at.”

Daniels did make an appearance in Stillwater and was involved in team warmup in street clothes while speaking to his teammates, and Leipold commended his enthusiasm.

“He’s (Daniels) listening, taking part (in) stuff,” Leipold said. “He’s active on the sideline; he’s talking with (quarterbacks) coach (Jim) Zebrowski and different things. He’s mentally going through the calls in his mind as he sees them. All that stuff ... it was was good to have him there.”

Who steps in for Jalon Daniels?

Jason Bean has stepped in and started three games in Daniel's absence, as he did last season after his shoulder injury.

Bean had a sensational game against Oklahoma State. He threw 23-of-34 for 410 passing yards, resulting in five touchdowns, although the Jayhawks ultimately lost the game 39-32 after holding an 8-point lead in the second half.