Jalon Daniels injury update: Is the Kansas QB playing Week 7?

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is doubtful for the 23rd-ranked Jayhawks' Week 7 clash with the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Jason Bean is expected to start for KU for the third straight week. Daniels hasn't played for the Big 12 school since Sept. 23 in a 38-27 win over BYU because of back issues.

In three games against Illinois, Nevada and BYU, Daniels threw for 705 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. He had an excellent passer rating of 173.0 and completed 74.7% of his passes.

Daniels hurt his back in a hotel room in the hours before playing the No. 3 Texas Longhorns in Week 5. He received immediate treatment in an effort to bring him in the middle of the game, but at halftime, he was deemed unavailable as Texas romped 40-14.

“Our medical staff tried many different things to try to help him," Kansas coach Lance Leipold said. "We thought maybe we could get them out there after the game had started, and then it just wasn't happening. So, by halftime, we knew that it was shutting him down for the day."

Jalon Daniels' career continues to be hampered by injuries, as last year he lost four games to a shoulder injury.

The season of Kansas without Jalon Daniels

The Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) are doing well this year. The school is almost at last season's win total (6-7), hasn't had a winning season since 2008 and didn't get more than three wins from 2010 to 2021.

While Kansas missed Jalon Daniels during the loss to Texas, few expected the Jayhawks to get the upset win. Jason Bean only threw for 136 yards with one touchdown in that game. However, the game was closer than the final score might suggest, as only six points separated the schools at halftime.

KU bounced back in Week 6, confidently defeating the UCF Knights 51-22. Jason Bean only threw for 91 yards and one touchdown as the Jayhawks continued to rely on their ground game. The Kansas running backs have proved to be the best weapon at their disposal. They recorded 399 yards that way against UCF, with three players rushing for more than 90 yards.

Devin Neal is KU's lead rusher, with 593 yards with six touchdowns. In total, the Jayhawks have run for 1,394 yards with 16 touchdowns.