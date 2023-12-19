James Madison vs Air Force Prediction, Odds and Picks - Dec. 23 | Armed Forces Bowl

The James Madison Dukes are set to play the Air Force Falcons on Saturday in the Armed Forces Bowl at 3:30 p.m. ET.

JMU (11-1) is coming off a 56-14 win over Coastal Carolina, with their lone loss coming in OT to Appalachian State. Air Force (8-4) ended their season with a 27-19 loss to Boise State.

James Madison vs Air Force: Game Details

Matchup: James Madison Dukes (11-1) vs Air Force Falcons (8-4)

Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 23 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

James Madison vs Air Force: Betting Odds

Spread

James Madison -2.5 (-110)

Air Force +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

James Madison -135

Air Force +114

Total

Over 41 (-110)

Under 41 (-110)

James Madison vs Air Force: Picks

James Madison will be without their starting quarterback, Jordan McCloud, who is in the transfer portal, as well as running back Ty Son Lawton. Kaelon Black will get plenty of opportunity now in the backfield, so take Black to go over his rushing yards.

Air Force, meanwhile, is a run-first team and that will continue here in the Armed Forces Bowl. Running back Dylan Carson gets plenty of carries every game, so take him to go over his rushing yards, as well. In Carson's last three games, he's averaging 107.67 rushing yards per game and is getting 13.67 carries per game over that span.

James Madison vs Air Force: Head-to-head

James Madison and Air Force will be playing each other for the first time.

Players not playing

With bowl games, several players sit out because of the NFL Draft or transfer portal and the Armed Forces Bowl is no different.

James Madison

Mikail Kamara, EDGE (opt-out)

Carter Miller, G (opt-out)

Tyshawn Wyatt, OL (transfer portal)

Ty Son Lawton, RB (transfer portal)

James Carpenter, DT (transfer portal)

Zach Horton, TE (transfer portal)

Chauncey Logan, CB (transfer portal)

Mikail Kamara, EDGE (transfer portal)

Jordan McCloud, QB (transfer portal)

Taurus Jones, LB (transfer portal)

Aiden Fisher, LB (transfer portal)

Jailin Walker, LB (transfer portal)

Wayne Knight, RB (transfer portal)

Tyler Stephens, OL (transfer portal)

Air Force

John Lee Eldridge, RB (transfer portal)

Brady Phillips, DL (transfer portal)

Jarius Stewart, CB (transfer portal)

Jonah Jensen, QB (transfer portal)

Aidan Behymer, TE (transfer portal)

Mason Carlan, OT (transfer portal)

Caleb Rillos, TE (transfer portal)

Jacob Tafoya, LB (transfer portal)

James Madison vs Air Force: Prediction

James Madison had a great season, but plenty of key players have entered the transfer portal, hindering the Dukes' offense.

Air Force, meanwhile, should be able to run over JMU's defense to burn out the clock and grind out a low-scoring win here. The Falcons' defense has been solid and with a backup quarterback and backup running back for the Dukes, JMU will struggle to score.

Prediction: Air Force to win by a field goal.

