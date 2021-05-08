James Madison Dukes vs Sam Houston State Bearkats Prediction & Match Preview - May 8, 2021 | FCS College Football Semi-Finals

The Sam Houston State Bearkats are coming off a huge win over the North Dakota State Bison in the FCS playoffs. Meanwhile, James Madison Dukes also won big against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in their previous game. Both teams are looking to pull off another win and head into the FCS National Championship game.

James Madison Dukes vs Sam Houston State Bearkats: How to Watch | FCS College Football Semi-Finals

Date: May 8, 2021

Time: 2:30PM EST

How to Watch: ABC

James Madison Dukes vs Sam Houston State Bearkats: Head-to-Head

James Madison Dukes

James Madison Dukes and Sam Houston State Bearkats are set to meet for the second time in both programs' history. The Dukes won their last meeting in 2016 by a large margin of 65-7. Sam Houston State will look to even the series against the Dukes on Saturday.

James Madison Dukes vs Sam Houston State Bearkats: Team News:

James Madison Dukes

James Madison Dukes

James Madison's redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson is coming off a phenomenal performance against North Dakota. He completed 14 of his 17 attempts passing and threw for 251 passing yards and two touchdowns. Johnson will look to put in a repeat performance against the Bearkats on Saturday afternoon.

The Dukes' talented running back Percy Agyei-Obese also contributed to the team's win with 128 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 27 attempts. Antwane Wells Jr. had a monterous game catching the football. Wells Jr. caught seven passes for 143 receiving yards and two touchdowns for the Dukes offense.

The high-powered James Madison Dukes offense will look to win carry their team to the FCS National Championship on May 15, 2021.

Sam Houston State Bearkats

Sam Houston State Bearkats

Eric Schmid led the Sam Houston State Bearkats in rushing and passing last weekend. Schmid threw for 227 yards and one touchdown. He added 36 rushing yards and one touchdown on 10 attempts.

Schmid received help from sophomore running back Noah Smith. Smith caught 10 passes for 103 receiving yards and one touchdown against Bison. He also added 26 rushing yards and one touchdown on 13 attempts.

The Sam Houston State Bearkats will also look to lean on their offense to carry them to the FCS National Championship.

James Madison Dukes vs Sam Houston State Bearkats: Projected Staters

James Madison Dukes

QB: Cole Johnson

RB: Percy Agyei-Obese

WR: Kris Thornton, Antwane Wells Jr., Scott Bracey

TE: Clayton Cheatham

Sam Houston State Bearkats

QB: Eric Schmid

RB: Noah Smith

WR: Jequez Ezzard, Ife Adeyi, Cody Chrest

TE: Isaac Schley

James Madison Dukes vs Sam Houston State Bearkats: Predictions

The James Madison Dukes offense has the upper hand and will look to head to the FCS National Championship game. Sam Houston State's offense struggled against a tough NDSU team and will struggle again on Saturday. The Dukes will head to the FCS National Championship after a big win against the Bearkats.

Prediction: James Madison Dukes 35, Sam Houston State Bearkats 14