James Pearce Jr. Draft Prospects: Exploring top 5 landing spots for Tennessee DE ft. the Atlanta Falcons

James Pearce Jr. played for Julius L. Chambers High in Charlotte during his high school career. As a former four-star prospect, the defensive end committed to play for the Tennessee Volunteers in 2022. He played in all 13 games for the Vols during his true freshman year and tallied five tackles and 2.0 sacks.

The 2023 season was Pearce's best collegiate campaign. He led the SEC in sacks and recorded 28 total tackles and 10.0 sacks while also making one interception returned for a touchdown. His final season was not as great as 2023, and his stats saw a bit of a decline. But Pearce still finished with 38 total tackles, 7.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss.

The Tennessee DE is considered one of the top defensive prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. Let us have a look at his top five potential landing spots.

Top 5 potential landing spots for James Pearce Jr.

#5 Atlanta Falcons

The team that could benefit the most from drafting James Pearce is the Atlanta Falcons. They had a disappointing showcase on defense during the 2024 season, being the team with the second-fewest sacks (26) and the third-lowest rush grade in the league, according to PFF.

With the 15th overall pick, the Falcons could bring in Pearce to fortify their defense for the upcoming season. No player on the team surpassed more than five sacks during the 2024 season. Thus, the Tennessee DE could be the catalyst for change and a potential replacement for the aging Matthew Judon.

#4 Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have 31-year-old Jadeveon Clowney as their No. 1 pass rusher. Despite his age, he impressed with his performance during the 2024 season. However, the team could be looking to bring in a younger DE talent in the draft. Thus, James Pearce could be the ideal choice.

Despite Clowney's performance, the Falcons had the third-fewest sacks in 2024 with a total of 32. Pearce's athleticism and speed could be exactly what they need to supplement the defense and become a team capable of competing for the Super Bowl.

#3 San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers lack depth on the defensive line. They do have Nick Bosa and Leonard Floyd as reliable EDGE players. But beyond that, there are no talented players on the roster. The 2025 NFL draft could be when they focus on building and revamping a quality pass rush department.

James Pearce could be a solid pick for the 49ers at No. 11. The Tennessee DE is still a raw talent that needs a lot of polishing. However, the defensive scheme of the 49ers and the opportunity to learn under the legendary Nick Bosa could be what Pearce needs as a future NFL superstar. Drafting Pearce would be like investing in Nick Bosa's replacement for the future.

#2 Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens had one of the best defenses during the 2024 season. Unfortunately for them, their quest for a Super Bowl came to an end after losing to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs. Now the Ravens are looking to strengthen their pass-rushing game in the offseason.

Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh were the two key players that helped the Ravens be the second-best team in sacks (54). Drafting James Pearce would boost their defensive arsenal and could be a viable strategy rather than spending millions to bring in a veteran.

If the Vols DE is still available on the board till the 27th pick, the Ravens should utilize it to enhance their defense by bringing in Pearce.

#1 Arizona Cardinals

Another team that could benefit from a quality DE like James Pearce is the Arizona Cardinals. At the moment, Zaven Collins is the only reliable player on the roster to put consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Collins was given a two-year extension last year in August. So the Cardinals could focus on the draft to supplement him with another raw athletic DE like Pearce. His speed and Collins' raw power would be a force to be reckoned with on the gridiron.

