Jamil Burroughs transfer: What are the options available for Nick Saban after the star DL hits the portal following an altercation with the staff?

Jamil Burroughs was initially anticipated to have an expanded role in the Alabama Crimson Tide team for the upcoming 2023 college football season. With the exit of Byron Young and DJ Dale, he was expected to be a starter for Nick Saban’s team next season.

However, after an unfortunate incident with one of the program’s coaching staff a few weeks ago, the defensive lineman has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal. Without a doubt, this is an unfortunate ending to his career with the Crimson Tide.

The defensive lineman supposedly got involved in a physical altercation with Josh Chapman, a former Alabama defensive linesman who currently works as an assistant strength coach. The incident reportedly stemmed from a disagreement regarding the use of gel pellet guns.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On3 @On3sports



He was a 4-star recruit in the class of 2020



on3.com/college/alabam… NEWS: Alabama DL Jamil Burroughs has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per @josephcook89 He was a 4-star recruit in the class of 2020 NEWS: Alabama DL Jamil Burroughs has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per @josephcook89. He was a 4-star recruit in the class of 2020👀on3.com/college/alabam… https://t.co/ij6xslKPf2

Burroughs allegedly struck Chapman during the altercation, which was in the presence of the police. The police had arrived at the scene of the incident after being summoned by observers who had witnessed the player and his teammate engage playful gunfight in the Byrant Hall.

Jamil Burroughs is now expected to leave the program for somewhere else in the next couple of weeks with two more years of eligibility. Let’s examine where his exit put Alabama in terms of squad depth.

Alabama DL room after the exit of Jamil Burroughs

Alabama maintains a substantial amount of depth at the defensive lineman position in terms of numbers. They currently have 14 scholarship defensive linemen available for the upcoming 2023 season, with a couple of other walk-ons on the roster.

The group is predominantly comprised of experienced players in the world of college football. A total of 10 players among the 14 are to the program returning from last season. Among them are projected starters Justin Eboigbe, Jaheim Oatis and Tim Smith.

Allstate Sugar Bowl - Alabama v Kansas State

Before the unfortunate incident that led to his ouster from the Crimson Tide team, Jamil Burroughs was anticipated to make a significant impact as an interior pass rusher. He appeared to be the top choice going into the season after seeing significant minutes in 2022.

However, due to his absence, there are several young players and former five-star recruits whom head coach Nick Saban may allow to see increased playing time. Among them are redshirt sophomore Damon Payne Jr., Tim Keenan and true freshman James Smith.

During his tenure at Alabama, Jamil Burroughs participated in 20 games across three seasons but did not earn a starting position. He recorded a total of 15 tackles and accumulated two sacks. His departure has evidently opened a pathway for underclassmen in the Alabama team.

Poll : 0 votes