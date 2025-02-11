Jared Ivey NFL Draft 2025: Projecting top 3 landing spots for Ole Miss EDGE ft. Detroit Lions 

After five seasons of college football, Ole Miss Rebels edge Jared Ivey is entering the 2025 NFL draft as a compelling prospect. The 6-foot-6, 285-pound edge rusher has the frame and strength to create problems for opposing offenses.

Perhaps not as highly regarded as college teammate Princely Umanmielen, Ivey was a productive defensive end in college. He finished with 165 tackles, 17.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. The senior defensive end increased his sack total each season of college football, finishing with seven in 2024.

With his long arms and power at the point of attack, Jared Ivey has been a solid run-stopper. On passing plays, he could lose outside containment at times, but because of his size and strength, he could turn into an inside rusher on passing downs.

Top 3 landing spots for Ole Miss EDGE Jared Ivey

While Ivey has the ideal size and physical traits to be a defensive end in the NFL, there are elements of his game that still need refinement. His hand work is a work in progress, and he needs to be quicker off the snap.

The defensive end from Suwanee, Georgia is expected to go on day two of the draft. While he has some tools to work with and can contribute in season one, he still needs work on his technique.

While Ivey could be developed into a solid starter, there are questions on whether he can rush the passer efficiently at the next level.

Here's a closer look at three teams that could be a good fit for the Ole Miss edge.

#3. Cincinnati Bengals

After wasting an MVP-caliber season by Joe Burrow due to bad defense, the Cincinnati Bengals should be looking to shore up that side of the ball. The Bengals changed defensive coordinators, as Al Golden will take over for Low Anarumo.

Golden likes to control games with strong defensive line play, and the Bengals’ roster needs more depth. Trey Hendrickson led the league in sacks but didn’t get a lot of help. Sam Hubbard could be released and just isn’t too much talent at this point.

Jared Ivey could fight for a time as a two-down player while he further develops as a pass-rusher. He could also learn some traits from Hendrickson. With his size and strength, he could be an instant contributor in Cincinnati.

#2. Jacksonville Jaguars

Few things went right for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024. One of their issues was the defense couldn’t stop the run, surrendering 132.6 yards on the ground. Their defensive front just couldn’t keep up with more physical teams.

Enter Jared Ivey, who could help the team against opposing ground games immediately. In the AFC South, the Jaguars could face Jonathan Taylor, Joe Mixon and Tony Pollard twice a year. Ivey’s size and length could help the Jags' defense.

In the passing game, the former Georgia Tech transfer could start working inside as well. If he is able to move the pocket back to the interior, it could help the outside rushers create problems for opposing quarterbacks.

#1. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions were derailed by injuries on defense in 2024. While there is an element of randomness to having that many injuries, at the end of the year it was clear that the defense just couldn’t get stops against top offensive teams.

The Lions are expected to focus on that side of the ball before the 2025 season and adding depth through the draft with a player who can come in if required is ideal. Jared Ivey could join the rotation in Detroit right away and help improve a defense that needs to play better if Detroit is to take the next step.

