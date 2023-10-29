Jared Verse injury update: What happened to FSU's star DE?

Florida State Jared Verse sustained an injury during the Week 9 game against Wake Forest. The defensive end was seen down after he was involved in a tackle with a Demon Deacons player toward the end of the first quarter.

After the tackle attempt, Verse received assistance from the trainers, during which he seemed to gesture toward his face. Eventually, he was escorted to the locker room with a trainer holding onto his helmet, following an evaluation of his eye.

Following Verse's departure, backup defensive end Gliber Edmond stepped in to take his place in the rotation. His absence was immediately felt by the Seminoles, as they gave up a touchdown to Wake Forest with a 51-yard run on the first drive after he left the field.

Jared Verse injury update

Despite being escorted to the locker for further evaluation, Jared Verse has made a return to the game with almost seven minutes left in the first half. However, he was seen using an icepack on his left eye during breaks between drives.

He is expected to continue to make an impact on the defensive line in the game for Florida State, having been important throughout the season. In his eight starts, Verse has accumulated a total of 20 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and two pass deflections.

Jared Verse has been a crucial player for the Seminoles since he transferred to the program from Albany in 2022. He notably recorded 48 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks and one fumble recovery last season. He is one of the players Mike Norvell can count on for success this season.

Will Florida State keep the unbeaten run?

Despite what looks like a strong start from the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Florida State is expected to win the game and keep its unbeaten run. The Seminoles’ offense has been brilliant on the first downs and this will be crucial in sealing a victory in the game.

Florida State's winning streak extends from last season and they will hope to keep it through the season. The Seminoles have their sights on the Atlantic Coast Conference title and a spot in the College Football Playoffs. Both objectives continue to look highly achievable.